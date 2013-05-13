May 13 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 190,884.79 million rupees Open interest* : 2,854,756 Total Traded Quantity : 3,435,634 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.3475 71.5200 71.2025 71.2400 50215 3623.54 50766 5058 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.5625 71.7900 71.4800 71.5300 12795 390.86 5455 744 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.8500 72.0800 71.8400 71.8400 3430 48.45 673 125 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.3000 72.4100 72.1400 72.1500 595 1.08 15 7 EURINR 26-Sep-13 72.5000 72.5000 72.4000 72.4000 13 0.87 12 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.5350 84.6900 84.2625 84.3275 19309 1830.39 21664 4360 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.6950 85.0050 84.6050 84.6750 8336 263.76 3109 803 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 85.2500 85.3500 85.0000 85.0125 1004 14.22 167 65 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 85.3300 85.3300 85.3300 85.3300 86 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.0900 54.3375 53.9900 54.0925 35880 2379.95 43943 5426 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 54.2700 54.5725 54.2300 54.3325 4150 265.94 4889 798 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 53.6500 54.8200 53.6500 54.5925 299 5.63 103 30 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0675 55.1850 54.8500 54.8950 1730732 156614.28 2845667 78465 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.1775 55.4000 55.0750 55.1100 508688 17431.78 315405 13912 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.4275 55.6500 55.3550 55.3850 235025 5109.12 92004 3891 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.6625 55.8700 55.5900 55.6150 64832 1454.34 26088 1099 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.8625 56.1000 55.8200 55.8375 57386 798.58 14268 528 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.1000 56.3300 56.0800 56.0900 20942 164.44 2925 214 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.3500 57.3500 56.3700 56.4600 17373 68.90 1219 56 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.6575 56.9000 56.4100 56.6025 18306 15.72 277 45 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.9175 57.1500 56.9175 56.9275 15080 11.87 208 76 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.1500 58.1500 57.1500 57.2250 11982 45.80 800 56 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.5000 57.8000 57.3600 57.5025 32291 225.79 3913 138 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.7500 57.9750 57.6000 57.7250 6007 119.39 2063 159 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)