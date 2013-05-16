May 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 144,411.02 million rupees Open interest* : 2,800,242 Total Traded Quantity : 2,605,709 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 70.6450 70.7650 70.4850 70.6700 39637 2698.48 38209 4943 EURINR 26-Jun-13 70.8875 71.0300 70.7700 70.9550 14004 322.04 4544 681 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.2200 71.2800 71.0900 71.2700 3598 8.90 125 40 EURINR 28-Aug-13 71.5000 71.5000 71.4000 71.4000 503 3.07 43 6 EURINR 27-Nov-13 74.5000 74.5000 70.5500 70.5500 5 0.73 10 2 EURINR 27-Dec-13 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 72.0000 20 1.44 20 3 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.5325 83.6800 83.3675 83.5500 18354 1704.09 20403 3704 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 83.8025 83.9900 83.6925 83.8550 8834 235.44 2809 599 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.0000 84.2500 84.0000 84.2300 757 6.31 75 31 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 84.4025 84.5400 84.3000 84.4325 78 2.03 24 6 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 84.5500 85.1300 84.5500 84.6450 6 0.42 5 3 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 85.5000 85.5000 85.5000 85.5000 1 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-May-13 53.6525 53.7950 53.5175 53.5650 39448 1867.41 34799 4594 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 53.9825 54.0300 53.7675 53.8000 5584 271.34 5034 841 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 54.1400 54.3075 54.0200 54.0600 704 14.18 262 37 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 54.9900 54.9900 54.9900 54.9900 11 0.11 2 1 USDINR 29-May-13 54.8900 55.0200 54.7350 54.8850 1566782 121760.54 2218390 65669 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.1000 55.2325 54.9575 55.1050 583416 11615.04 210759 10802 USDINR 29-Jul-13 54.5850 55.4900 54.5850 55.3675 269082 2618.42 47308 2092 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.5750 55.7100 55.4700 55.6075 63927 631.13 11352 375 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.8000 55.9375 55.7000 55.8400 63228 364.56 6526 223 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.0425 56.1800 55.9500 56.0850 19727 92.74 1654 128 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.2925 56.4275 56.2400 56.3400 17503 2.31 41 15 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.5500 56.7200 56.5000 56.6550 18496 4.87 86 17 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.0000 57.0200 56.8075 56.9550 15084 67.12 1179 24 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.2100 57.2400 57.2100 57.2125 12135 0.97 17 3 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.4600 57.5500 57.3525 57.4325 32165 15.97 278 27 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.7000 57.8900 57.5525 57.7000 7153 101.26 1754 84 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)