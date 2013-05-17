May 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 119,688.26 million rupees Open interest* : 2,822,938 Total Traded Quantity : 2,153,096 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 70.6975 70.8400 70.6275 70.6825 37021 2199.07 31086 4184 EURINR 26-Jun-13 70.9900 71.0950 70.9175 70.9650 13869 277.61 3909 674 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.3000 71.3850 71.2500 71.2725 3604 58.05 814 63 EURINR 29-Oct-13 70.6500 72.2300 70.6500 72.2300 3 0.14 2 2 EURINR 27-Dec-13 72.3000 72.5500 72.3000 72.5500 45 2.17 30 4 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.7500 83.9900 83.7125 83.7925 17768 1762.08 21020 3621 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.1000 84.2900 84.0400 84.1100 8846 220.65 2622 588 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.4500 84.6175 84.4100 84.4450 815 24.16 286 49 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 84.7075 84.8500 84.7000 84.7000 78 0.76 9 5 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 84.9975 84.9975 84.9500 84.9500 8 0.34 4 3 JPYINR 29-May-13 53.7600 53.9475 53.6525 53.7350 37102 2398.61 44570 4831 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 53.9950 54.1750 53.9050 53.9800 4979 285.18 5280 749 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 54.2000 54.4700 54.2000 54.2300 745 5.65 104 20 USDINR 29-May-13 54.9200 55.1100 54.8900 54.9600 1548899 98552.06 1792289 57964 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.1450 55.3200 55.1150 55.1800 611571 9484.62 171782 8463 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.4350 55.5750 55.3925 55.4575 279017 2524.74 45505 2022 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.7075 55.8150 55.6300 55.6925 68893 935.54 16794 556 USDINR 26-Sep-13 55.9425 56.0400 55.8700 55.9300 64280 271.43 4851 223 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.0800 56.3000 56.0800 56.2025 22122 554.67 9865 262 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.4300 56.5675 56.4300 56.4600 17632 9.04 160 20 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.7000 56.8000 56.6375 56.7500 18589 19.47 343 80 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.0750 57.0750 56.9775 57.0000 15134 5.08 89 6 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.4200 57.4500 57.2400 57.3000 11970 10.94 191 10 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.6000 57.7000 57.5000 57.5500 32222 14.34 249 61 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.6950 57.9900 57.4425 57.8100 7726 71.86 1242 107 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)