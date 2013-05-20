May 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 141,258.43 million rupees Open interest* : 2,891,304 Total Traded Quantity : 2,536,940 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 70.7925 71.0050 70.7075 70.9875 34286 2487.61 35102 3955 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.0900 71.2750 70.9950 71.2550 14882 454.37 6384 953 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.3500 71.5700 71.3025 71.5600 4285 64.45 901 107 EURINR 28-Aug-13 71.6000 71.8000 71.0100 71.7600 557 5.08 71 22 EURINR 26-Sep-13 72.2500 72.2500 71.3000 72.0150 43 3.66 51 6 EURINR 27-Nov-13 72.5000 72.5000 72.5000 72.5000 5 0.36 5 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.7100 83.9050 83.6625 83.8725 16987 1559.86 18621 2540 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.0675 84.3700 83.9825 84.1950 9480 239.10 2843 516 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.5000 84.5000 84.3100 84.5000 1208 41.55 492 31 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 84.5775 84.5775 84.5775 84.5775 78 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 84.8000 85.0100 84.8000 85.0000 11 0.25 3 3 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 84.0500 90.3500 84.0500 90.3500 1 1.40 16 2 JPYINR 29-May-13 53.7000 53.8975 53.6925 53.8800 32137 1340.37 24924 2652 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 53.9000 54.1400 53.9000 54.1175 5443 133.55 2473 398 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 54.4075 54.4075 54.2000 54.4000 756 3.86 71 28 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 54.1900 54.1900 54.1900 54.1900 1 0.05 1 1 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0500 55.3375 55.0300 55.1900 1536320 115567.53 2096174 58470 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.2900 55.4500 55.2525 55.4125 678001 15279.95 276082 12767 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.6750 55.7100 55.5300 55.6750 280735 1544.67 27772 2029 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.8850 55.9425 55.7700 55.9175 78235 1162.14 20809 762 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.1175 56.1950 56.0075 56.1750 65130 282.98 5041 325 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.3575 56.4800 56.2850 56.4725 27654 738.21 13080 398 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.6175 56.7500 56.5475 56.7300 17886 21.86 386 38 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.9125 57.0175 56.8300 57.0075 19044 43.98 772 52 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.2475 57.3100 57.0900 57.3100 15144 2.29 40 16 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.5000 57.5100 57.4075 57.5100 11995 5.58 97 12 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.7500 57.8475 57.6725 57.8350 32143 161.09 2788 90 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.9500 58.1000 57.9100 58.0925 8857 112.54 1940 164 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)