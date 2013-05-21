May 21 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 175,253.3 million rupees Open interest* : 2,933,219 Total Traded Quantity : 3,136,859 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.0525 71.3400 70.8575 71.2875 36635 3088.11 43452 5361 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.2800 71.6000 71.1350 71.5400 17379 726.79 10187 1306 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.4900 71.8600 71.4500 71.8350 4274 48.30 674 111 EURINR 28-Aug-13 71.8500 72.1000 71.8500 72.0625 647 6.55 91 22 EURINR 26-Sep-13 72.3000 72.3500 72.3000 72.3475 47 0.29 4 3 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.9550 84.0850 83.6925 84.0200 16993 2361.01 28137 4344 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.2900 84.3900 84.0025 84.3200 9695 487.45 5788 1052 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 83.6400 85.0000 83.6400 84.6225 1277 18.02 213 50 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 84.9500 84.9500 84.7000 84.7525 78 0.51 6 6 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 85.1500 85.3500 84.9800 85.3500 14 0.68 8 7 JPYINR 29-May-13 53.8200 54.0600 53.7075 54.0250 29271 1573.05 29202 3233 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 54.0550 54.3000 53.9650 54.2700 5151 192.43 3557 569 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 54.2550 54.5300 54.2550 54.5300 835 5.93 109 16 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 54.7500 54.7800 54.7500 54.7800 14 0.33 6 2 USDINR 29-May-13 55.0875 55.5250 55.0250 55.4750 1508090 140356.25 2540919 65000 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.3000 55.7375 55.2525 55.6900 737632 21378.02 385273 16888 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.5675 55.9900 55.5200 55.9350 278942 2937.42 52698 2688 USDINR 28-Aug-13 55.7725 56.2200 55.7700 56.1750 81058 505.47 9022 565 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.0800 57.0800 56.0275 56.4375 65035 269.17 4788 299 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.3175 56.7875 56.2850 56.7125 31359 696.87 12325 402 USDINR 27-Nov-13 56.6775 57.0275 56.6150 56.9725 17889 24.48 431 64 USDINR 27-Dec-13 56.8500 57.3500 56.8275 57.2975 19124 6.45 113 42 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.2000 57.5800 57.1225 57.5500 16147 140.21 2443 37 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.3500 57.9900 57.3425 57.7900 12110 24.62 429 34 USDINR 27-Mar-14 57.7000 58.1000 57.6000 58.0650 33238 294.95 5094 95 USDINR 28-Apr-14 57.9500 58.3400 57.9500 58.2925 10285 109.93 1890 164 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)