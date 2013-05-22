May 22 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 212,874.76 million rupees Open interest* : 3,169,970 Total Traded Quantity : 3,782,137 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.3850 72.0950 71.3850 71.8650 44136 3997.44 55677 6755 EURINR 26-Jun-13 71.7875 72.3600 71.7875 72.1700 27728 2008.36 27876 2695 EURINR 29-Jul-13 71.8500 72.9400 71.8500 72.3900 5091 150.54 2081 338 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.4450 72.8200 72.4300 72.7275 1024 29.82 411 70 EURINR 26-Sep-13 72.5000 73.0000 72.5000 73.0000 56 0.66 9 4 EURINR 29-Oct-13 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 3 0.07 1 1 EURINR 27-Nov-13 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 6 0.07 1 1 EURINR 28-Apr-14 74.7000 74.7000 74.7000 74.7000 15 0.15 2 1 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.9850 84.2775 83.7700 83.9150 12450 2648.61 31524 4429 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.3475 84.6125 84.1100 84.2125 9490 575.12 6818 1140 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.6800 84.9200 84.4575 84.5675 1296 12.11 143 76 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 84.4500 85.0000 84.4500 85.0000 82 0.68 8 7 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 84.2525 84.2525 84.2525 84.2525 14 0.17 2 1 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.1700 54.3000 54.0025 54.0750 23100 2668.55 49275 6196 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 54.3500 54.5400 54.2675 54.3275 4632 388.19 7135 1116 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 54.7075 54.7900 54.5325 54.6475 876 5.75 105 24 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 55.0000 55.0000 55.0000 55.0000 14 0.11 2 2 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 56.0000 56.0000 56.0000 56.0000 61 0.06 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 55.8200 55.8200 55.8200 55.8200 1 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-May-13 55.4875 55.7450 55.4175 55.6100 1592594 164021.15 2950672 72748 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.4250 55.9675 55.4250 55.8475 848380 30051.29 538464 22734 USDINR 29-Jul-13 55.9150 56.2175 55.8850 56.1025 290660 3626.05 64650 3515 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.1800 56.4600 56.1200 56.3350 87715 948.21 16832 737 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.3900 56.7200 56.3900 56.6075 66366 301.28 5324 333 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.7000 57.0400 56.6650 56.9225 42035 865.61 15216 563 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.0375 57.3000 57.0200 57.1900 18406 91.25 1596 104 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.3275 57.5725 57.1800 57.4500 19404 94.21 1641 72 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.6025 57.8250 57.5325 57.8250 16131 28.78 499 21 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.0000 58.1500 57.7800 57.9900 12322 24.75 427 28 USDINR 27-Mar-14 58.0900 58.3500 58.0425 58.2525 33057 46.41 797 64 USDINR 28-Apr-14 58.4000 59.0000 58.2125 58.4950 12825 289.24 4947 254 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)