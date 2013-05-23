May 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 279,161.92 million rupees Open interest* : 2,957,280 Total Traded Quantity : 4,952,644 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.7600 72.0300 71.5775 71.6325 37523 3689.19 51385 6491 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.0100 72.3100 71.8950 71.9550 30865 1164.10 16146 2208 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.3425 72.6000 72.1575 72.2675 6236 218.47 3018 332 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.6475 72.8000 72.4875 72.4975 1078 4.73 65 16 EURINR 26-Sep-13 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 73.0000 82 1.90 26 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 83.9500 84.2925 83.6950 83.8400 12598 3106.25 36967 5440 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.2300 84.6350 84.1675 84.2125 10789 707.12 8382 1499 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.6975 84.9300 84.4950 84.5250 1261 21.43 253 36 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 85.1000 85.1000 85.1000 85.1000 82 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.2000 55.3700 54.1300 54.6900 19286 6485.90 118260 14140 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 54.4600 55.6500 54.4250 54.9925 6514 1270.47 23039 4180 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 54.8325 55.8750 54.8325 55.3100 1022 48.38 872 108 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 55.0500 55.6500 55.0500 55.6500 13 0.28 5 3 USDINR 29-May-13 55.8125 56.0725 55.5750 55.6175 1306425 208280.85 3730269 89060 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.9975 56.3250 55.8450 55.8850 889115 44985.32 801768 31318 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.3025 56.5650 56.1050 56.1600 313494 6360.77 112856 4772 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.4000 56.8050 56.3000 56.3925 88020 1017.59 17995 971 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.8275 57.0625 56.6200 56.6650 70279 591.06 10410 410 USDINR 29-Oct-13 56.9925 57.3700 56.9000 56.9900 46229 536.38 9379 437 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.3775 57.6000 57.1825 57.2550 19519 125.48 2186 117 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.6300 57.9400 57.5000 57.5025 20835 122.64 2127 150 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.8550 58.2300 57.7850 57.7975 15781 82.07 1414 60 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.3000 58.4950 58.0100 58.0100 12446 60.78 1043 32 USDINR 27-Mar-14 58.4000 58.7000 58.3000 58.4000 33072 39.46 674 76 USDINR 28-Apr-14 58.7625 59.1000 58.5500 58.5850 14716 241.22 4104 229 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)