May 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 172,343.57 million rupees Open interest* : 3,061,238 Total Traded Quantity : 3,061,075 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 72.1000 72.1000 71.9050 71.9600 32678 2748.85 38191 4386 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.3400 72.4000 72.1850 72.2375 37743 1289.33 17842 2205 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.7000 72.7000 72.5025 72.5400 10867 73.79 1017 194 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.7800 72.9275 72.7750 72.9200 1251 1.39 19 5 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.3100 84.3600 84.0375 84.1100 9328 1821.16 21628 3275 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.6450 84.7175 84.3800 84.4425 12583 676.28 8000 1704 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.9200 85.0050 84.7000 84.7550 1467 46.08 543 110 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 85.1800 85.2800 85.1800 85.2800 82 0.26 3 3 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 85.4700 85.4700 85.4700 85.4700 15 0.09 1 1 JPYINR 29-May-13 55.0000 55.4975 55.0000 55.1225 16704 2314.58 41972 5648 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.3300 55.5950 55.3100 55.4050 8552 721.92 13027 2277 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.5500 55.8350 55.5325 55.7425 1245 15.71 282 53 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 55.5000 55.8000 55.5000 55.8000 14 0.11 2 2 USDINR 29-May-13 55.7925 55.7925 55.5600 55.6000 1188744 120313.01 2162073 50387 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.9600 56.0475 55.8000 55.8375 1044291 34788.43 622476 20867 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.2775 56.2900 56.0575 56.0975 358551 6318.39 112586 2997 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.9500 56.9500 56.3000 56.3450 90490 497.01 8817 388 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.7050 56.7725 56.5650 56.6100 72104 391.10 6905 262 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0575 57.1000 56.8800 56.9125 58066 226.65 3981 148 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.2025 57.3700 57.1400 57.2000 19525 5.67 99 30 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.4000 57.6500 57.4000 57.4775 20903 5.75 100 37 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.8500 57.8600 57.6425 57.6650 16044 3.29 57 20 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.0000 58.0000 57.9000 57.9400 12595 27.29 471 15 USDINR 27-Mar-14 58.4000 58.4900 58.1850 58.2050 33081 9.26 159 22 USDINR 28-Apr-14 58.6000 58.7450 58.4150 58.4575 14315 48.19 824 55 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)