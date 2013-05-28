May 28 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 233,351.74 million rupees Open interest* : 3,192,687 Total Traded Quantity : 4,133,729 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-May-13 71.8500 72.4800 71.8500 72.3875 26970 3077.80 42681 5356 EURINR 26-Jun-13 72.2450 72.7000 72.1700 72.6350 53773 2567.22 35477 3855 EURINR 29-Jul-13 72.5475 72.9900 72.4800 72.9300 11483 145.19 1997 349 EURINR 28-Aug-13 72.9800 73.2200 72.9800 73.1650 1481 18.14 248 46 EURINR 26-Sep-13 73.0000 73.3025 73.0000 73.3025 86 0.15 2 2 GBPINR 29-May-13 84.1150 84.6300 84.0550 84.5750 10140 1575.08 18688 3313 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 84.3850 84.9500 84.3850 84.8775 17359 852.64 10073 2022 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 84.8150 85.2950 84.7525 85.2450 1851 39.02 459 100 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 85.3200 85.4500 85.3200 85.4500 82 0.34 4 4 JPYINR 29-May-13 54.8000 54.9025 54.5800 54.8300 12232 2163.49 39519 4851 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.3025 55.3025 54.8650 55.1150 11398 1342.36 24393 3541 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 55.2600 55.4275 55.1900 55.3600 1789 74.61 1348 122 USDINR 29-May-13 55.7150 56.0175 55.6650 55.9475 893586 147553.49 2642325 58877 USDINR 26-Jun-13 55.9500 56.2575 55.8500 56.1925 1389288 63165.27 1125872 37972 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.2000 56.5100 56.1600 56.4425 398758 7592.01 134641 4568 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.4025 56.7500 56.4025 56.6825 103143 1917.89 33865 884 USDINR 26-Sep-13 56.6900 57.0000 56.6900 56.9475 75400 416.90 7329 256 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.0500 57.3300 56.9950 57.2575 64506 589.67 10322 344 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.3000 57.5675 57.2450 57.5275 20568 83.57 1456 94 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.5500 57.8400 57.4900 57.7525 21065 17.08 296 74 USDINR 29-Jan-14 57.8000 58.0600 57.7650 57.9900 16410 34.91 602 54 USDINR 26-Feb-14 57.9425 58.3500 57.9425 58.3300 12753 15.31 263 17 USDINR 27-Mar-14 58.3800 58.6000 58.3200 58.5000 33070 30.14 515 43 USDINR 28-Apr-14 58.5325 58.8200 58.5325 58.7325 15496 79.49 1354 113 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)