European shares inch higher as Brexit divorce process set to begin
LONDON, March 29 European shares edged higher on Wednesday as Britain was set to formally trigger divorce proceedings with the European Union it joined in 1973.
May 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 165,364.21 million rupees Open interest* : 2,768,691 Total Traded Quantity : 2,903,417 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 73.0100 73.4875 72.9175 73.3725 73881 2763.56 37776 5076 EURINR 29-Jul-13 73.2425 73.7700 73.2425 73.6850 14064 371.59 5056 719 EURINR 28-Aug-13 73.5400 74.0000 73.4925 73.9150 2075 64.31 872 130 EURINR 26-Sep-13 73.7225 74.1500 73.7225 74.1500 151 4.36 59 6 EURINR 29-Oct-13 74.2500 74.5000 74.1000 74.4175 241 17.49 236 11 EURINR 27-Nov-13 74.5000 74.5000 74.5000 74.5000 16 0.75 10 1 EURINR 27-Dec-13 74.7500 75.0000 74.7500 74.7625 76 2.32 31 4 EURINR 29-Jan-14 75.0000 75.0000 75.0000 75.0000 15 1.13 15 5 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 85.2125 85.7325 85.1400 85.6550 22216 2041.95 23890 4049 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 85.5500 86.0700 85.4425 86.0125 2730 142.92 1665 465 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 85.8200 86.3100 85.8000 86.2975 215 18.96 220 47 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 86.2525 86.4500 86.2525 86.4500 18 0.43 5 5 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 86.9975 86.9975 86.0000 86.0000 2 0.17 2 2 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.7500 56.2200 55.6025 55.7900 15365 3249.67 58110 7630 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 56.1000 56.4700 55.8625 56.0650 2858 119.32 2124 525 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 56.3525 56.6600 56.2500 56.4625 43 1.19 21 14 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 56.8975 56.8975 56.3025 56.3025 0 0.11 2 2 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.3825 56.6875 56.2850 56.5975 1777956 147829.42 2619595 67484 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.6475 56.9325 56.5375 56.8500 462412 6926.59 122198 5589 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.8550 57.1675 56.7700 57.0850 111147 612.98 10768 783 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.1000 57.4225 57.0450 57.3875 80413 382.49 6687 316 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.4150 57.7500 57.3600 57.6500 77727 521.19 9064 296 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.6650 58.0000 57.6200 57.9750 22468 176.28 3052 127 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.8600 58.2300 57.8600 58.1725 21711 28.10 484 84 USDINR 29-Jan-14 58.1000 58.4100 58.0025 58.3575 16496 3.03 52 24 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.4350 58.6475 58.4000 58.6475 12773 9.88 169 24 USDINR 27-Mar-14 58.7350 58.9600 58.6800 58.9250 33073 16.99 289 34 USDINR 28-Apr-14 58.9400 59.2000 58.8900 59.1550 17182 27.07 459 75 USDINR 28-May-14 59.5000 59.5000 59.0000 59.2825 1367 29.97 506 76 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says order won by consortium of Siemens and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd
Mar 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of March 28, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ask Home Furnishing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac