May 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 165,364.21 million rupees Open interest* : 2,768,691 Total Traded Quantity : 2,903,417 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 73.0100 73.4875 72.9175 73.3725 73881 2763.56 37776 5076 EURINR 29-Jul-13 73.2425 73.7700 73.2425 73.6850 14064 371.59 5056 719 EURINR 28-Aug-13 73.5400 74.0000 73.4925 73.9150 2075 64.31 872 130 EURINR 26-Sep-13 73.7225 74.1500 73.7225 74.1500 151 4.36 59 6 EURINR 29-Oct-13 74.2500 74.5000 74.1000 74.4175 241 17.49 236 11 EURINR 27-Nov-13 74.5000 74.5000 74.5000 74.5000 16 0.75 10 1 EURINR 27-Dec-13 74.7500 75.0000 74.7500 74.7625 76 2.32 31 4 EURINR 29-Jan-14 75.0000 75.0000 75.0000 75.0000 15 1.13 15 5 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 85.2125 85.7325 85.1400 85.6550 22216 2041.95 23890 4049 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 85.5500 86.0700 85.4425 86.0125 2730 142.92 1665 465 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 85.8200 86.3100 85.8000 86.2975 215 18.96 220 47 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 86.2525 86.4500 86.2525 86.4500 18 0.43 5 5 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 86.9975 86.9975 86.0000 86.0000 2 0.17 2 2 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 55.7500 56.2200 55.6025 55.7900 15365 3249.67 58110 7630 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 56.1000 56.4700 55.8625 56.0650 2858 119.32 2124 525 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 56.3525 56.6600 56.2500 56.4625 43 1.19 21 14 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 56.8975 56.8975 56.3025 56.3025 0 0.11 2 2 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.3825 56.6875 56.2850 56.5975 1777956 147829.42 2619595 67484 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.6475 56.9325 56.5375 56.8500 462412 6926.59 122198 5589 USDINR 28-Aug-13 56.8550 57.1675 56.7700 57.0850 111147 612.98 10768 783 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.1000 57.4225 57.0450 57.3875 80413 382.49 6687 316 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.4150 57.7500 57.3600 57.6500 77727 521.19 9064 296 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.6650 58.0000 57.6200 57.9750 22468 176.28 3052 127 USDINR 27-Dec-13 57.8600 58.2300 57.8600 58.1725 21711 28.10 484 84 USDINR 29-Jan-14 58.1000 58.4100 58.0025 58.3575 16496 3.03 52 24 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.4350 58.6475 58.4000 58.6475 12773 9.88 169 24 USDINR 27-Mar-14 58.7350 58.9600 58.6800 58.9250 33073 16.99 289 34 USDINR 28-Apr-14 58.9400 59.2000 58.8900 59.1550 17182 27.07 459 75 USDINR 28-May-14 59.5000 59.5000 59.0000 59.2825 1367 29.97 506 76 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)