May 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 220,740.49 million rupees Open interest* : 2,829,014 Total Traded Quantity : 3,843,845 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 73.8250 74.1150 73.6125 73.7150 73434 4511.13 61025 7670 EURINR 29-Jul-13 74.2000 74.3925 73.9150 73.9975 14728 584.75 7879 1092 EURINR 28-Aug-13 74.9500 74.9500 74.2050 74.2375 2429 72.05 968 142 EURINR 26-Sep-13 74.6700 74.8000 74.6700 74.7650 286 18.54 248 26 EURINR 29-Oct-13 75.0175 75.0175 75.0000 75.0000 241 0.90 12 2 EURINR 27-Nov-13 74.9000 74.9000 74.7175 74.7175 18 0.15 2 2 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 85.9300 86.6350 85.9300 86.2750 25669 2470.43 28607 4351 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 86.8300 86.9600 86.5025 86.6425 3142 205.30 2368 524 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 86.9500 87.2000 86.7550 86.8800 360 14.53 167 32 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 87.2500 87.4800 87.1500 87.1500 69 5.15 59 17 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 88.2550 88.2550 87.1000 87.1000 2 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.2500 56.8150 56.1900 56.5475 17623 3078.01 54522 8126 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 56.5000 57.0500 55.8100 56.8425 3477 297.02 5230 945 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 56.7150 57.2000 56.7150 57.2000 40 0.40 7 5 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.8525 57.0500 56.6800 56.7975 1766828 191725.57 3372619 91934 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.1000 57.3000 56.9275 57.0700 512477 13575.03 237728 8645 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.3250 57.5300 57.1700 57.3200 115679 2417.69 42140 1749 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.5600 57.7900 57.4500 57.5700 81692 424.63 7369 428 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.7000 58.1025 57.7000 57.8925 80966 538.00 9280 410 USDINR 27-Nov-13 58.1200 58.3425 58.0400 58.1325 23388 208.29 3583 193 USDINR 27-Dec-13 58.2850 58.5600 58.2625 58.3725 23472 179.25 3068 211 USDINR 29-Jan-14 58.5575 58.8000 58.5000 58.6400 16541 51.77 883 51 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.8250 59.0800 58.7900 58.8025 12773 19.67 334 26 USDINR 27-Mar-14 59.0300 59.3000 59.0025 59.0925 33185 36.57 618 75 USDINR 28-Apr-14 59.3000 59.6000 59.2400 59.3550 17218 43.68 735 115 USDINR 28-May-14 59.4500 59.7500 59.4025 59.5775 3277 261.80 4392 167 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)