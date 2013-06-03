Jun 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 157,774.2 million rupees Open interest* : 2,884,820 Total Traded Quantity : 2,749,452 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 73.6550 74.1800 73.6550 74.0625 77947 2977.48 40255 6074 EURINR 29-Jul-13 73.4225 74.4700 73.4225 74.3850 17294 480.00 6461 1017 EURINR 28-Aug-13 75.2000 75.2000 74.2100 74.6325 2939 72.53 974 140 EURINR 26-Sep-13 74.4900 74.9000 74.4900 74.8700 495 18.26 244 24 EURINR 29-Oct-13 74.8000 75.2000 74.8000 75.0000 246 0.60 8 4 EURINR 27-Dec-13 75.9000 79.8000 75.5000 75.5000 76 1.34 17 4 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 86.3350 86.9325 86.1550 86.8575 26692 1518.52 17534 3504 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 86.6775 87.2500 86.5200 87.1900 3445 112.45 1293 426 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 86.8000 87.5000 86.8000 87.5000 490 15.11 173 38 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 87.4200 88.1025 87.4200 87.9675 122 5.08 58 12 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 86.0000 87.7500 86.0000 87.7500 5 0.44 5 5 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 86.9825 88.5025 86.9825 88.5025 2 0.35 4 2 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.5100 56.8725 56.3325 56.7800 18118 2068.87 36515 5700 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 57.0425 57.1300 56.6000 57.0350 4020 258.20 4539 713 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 56.8600 57.2000 56.8000 57.2000 342 21.30 375 32 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.8550 57.0475 56.6550 56.9775 1796372 139510.75 2453820 67146 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.1025 57.3125 56.9375 57.2450 521221 7977.45 139703 7848 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.3600 57.5500 57.1925 57.4900 118642 1839.57 32059 1225 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.5225 57.8225 57.4650 57.7625 82650 340.99 5915 277 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.8225 58.1125 57.7775 58.0825 80845 162.08 2796 163 USDINR 27-Nov-13 58.0600 58.3850 57.9725 58.3075 24667 202.91 3486 201 USDINR 27-Dec-13 58.4000 58.6000 58.2300 58.5600 24504 76.35 1305 83 USDINR 29-Jan-14 58.5300 58.8875 58.5200 58.8825 16543 1.82 31 11 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.8200 59.0625 58.6875 59.0625 12833 22.01 374 7 USDINR 27-Mar-14 59.0900 59.3700 59.0300 59.3000 33117 29.23 493 15 USDINR 28-Apr-14 59.3425 59.6200 59.3425 59.5750 17309 10.89 183 35 USDINR 28-May-14 59.6000 59.8400 59.4000 59.7500 3884 49.61 832 100 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)