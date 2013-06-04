Jun 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 180,057.81 million rupees Open interest* : 2,849,835 Total Traded Quantity : 3,146,089 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 74.2950 74.3250 73.9800 74.0975 79594 2694.16 36339 5938 EURINR 29-Jul-13 74.4000 74.6250 74.2800 74.4175 19049 496.74 6671 1005 EURINR 28-Aug-13 73.6900 74.8400 73.6900 74.6700 3076 40.87 547 101 EURINR 26-Sep-13 75.0375 75.0375 74.9000 74.9350 545 8.40 112 20 EURINR 29-Oct-13 75.3250 75.3250 75.2650 75.2750 359 9.33 124 17 EURINR 27-Dec-13 75.7500 75.7500 75.7000 75.7000 65 0.98 13 6 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 87.1000 87.1000 86.4800 86.5900 26181 1660.66 19133 4088 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 87.2175 87.3700 86.8425 86.9475 3721 149.83 1720 546 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 87.4300 87.6500 87.1500 87.1575 560 12.66 145 46 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 88.0000 88.0000 87.7500 87.7500 119 0.44 5 4 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 87.9900 87.9900 87.6600 87.6600 7 0.18 2 2 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 87.0000 88.0000 87.0000 88.0000 5 0.35 4 4 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.9550 57.0000 56.5300 56.6550 17780 2170.39 38244 5803 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 57.2025 57.2500 56.8050 56.9200 4057 227.34 3986 708 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 57.4025 57.4025 57.1000 57.1000 341 1.26 22 8 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.7950 56.9275 56.5950 56.6600 1714110 160170.07 2821764 80302 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.0200 57.1975 56.8850 56.9450 554895 9537.02 167221 8740 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.3850 57.4400 57.1375 57.1975 127684 1906.48 33292 1524 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.5675 57.7000 57.3975 57.4900 82923 301.44 5237 288 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.8475 58.0050 57.6950 57.7575 81677 338.56 5850 264 USDINR 27-Nov-13 58.1375 58.2500 57.9500 57.9975 25162 183.48 3157 192 USDINR 27-Dec-13 58.4600 58.5100 58.2000 58.2250 24416 73.90 1266 100 USDINR 29-Jan-14 59.5750 59.5750 58.4750 58.4775 16536 11.61 198 28 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.8325 59.0675 58.8325 58.9000 12819 3.90 66 8 USDINR 27-Mar-14 59.1000 59.3150 59.0500 59.0500 33072 7.46 126 14 USDINR 28-Apr-14 59.4175 59.6175 59.2500 59.3000 17085 27.16 457 46 USDINR 28-May-14 59.9000 59.9000 59.4100 59.4925 3997 23.12 388 83 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)