Jun 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 167,075.73 million rupees Open interest* : 2,931,693 Total Traded Quantity : 2,912,872 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 74.0750 74.4200 73.8925 74.3400 82180 2712.97 36611 5534 EURINR 29-Jul-13 74.2400 74.7200 74.2175 74.6525 19107 306.95 4124 822 EURINR 28-Aug-13 74.5500 74.9000 74.5000 74.8700 3194 14.28 191 32 EURINR 26-Sep-13 74.9000 75.9000 74.5200 75.7275 552 1.96 26 7 EURINR 29-Oct-13 75.2500 75.2500 75.2500 75.2500 359 2.63 35 3 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 86.6600 87.5000 86.4400 87.4175 28468 2781.13 31981 6438 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 87.0000 87.8375 86.8000 87.7475 4252 140.29 1607 533 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 87.2625 88.0500 87.2625 88.0050 626 9.20 105 39 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 87.5600 88.3000 87.5600 88.3000 128 0.79 9 8 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 87.9750 88.2500 87.9750 88.2500 13 0.53 6 5 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 88.0000 88.1500 88.0000 88.1500 7 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.5525 57.2400 56.3000 57.1900 22215 3432.12 60366 8113 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 56.8000 57.4900 56.6000 57.4575 4709 349.21 6111 1001 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 57.4725 57.6800 57.4725 57.6800 344 0.92 16 6 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.6425 57.0250 56.4950 56.9675 1784436 146305.11 2578867 80797 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.9200 57.3000 56.7825 57.2475 544822 8240.80 144620 7784 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.1575 57.5450 57.0500 57.5125 135889 1671.47 29155 1725 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.3775 57.7800 57.3225 57.7575 83554 325.97 5659 288 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.7300 58.0825 57.6050 58.0275 81864 214.38 3705 267 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.9575 58.3000 57.8700 58.2825 25534 283.21 4883 218 USDINR 27-Dec-13 58.2825 58.5500 58.0825 58.5100 26133 163.31 2799 129 USDINR 29-Jan-14 58.5000 58.7500 58.5000 58.7425 16556 9.63 164 13 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.6700 59.0800 58.6500 58.9675 12901 10.26 174 19 USDINR 27-Mar-14 58.9400 59.3100 58.8900 59.2425 33122 9.57 162 17 USDINR 28-Apr-14 59.2000 59.5900 59.1325 59.5750 16871 47.91 806 50 USDINR 28-May-14 59.4825 59.8300 59.3100 59.7650 3857 40.96 688 110 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)