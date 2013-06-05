BRIEF-India cenbank to allow standalone primary dealers to participate in 14-day term repo auction on Mar 31
* RBI - participation of standalone primary dealers in the regular 14-day term repo auction on March 31, 2017
Jun 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 167,075.73 million rupees Open interest* : 2,931,693 Total Traded Quantity : 2,912,872 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 74.0750 74.4200 73.8925 74.3400 82180 2712.97 36611 5534 EURINR 29-Jul-13 74.2400 74.7200 74.2175 74.6525 19107 306.95 4124 822 EURINR 28-Aug-13 74.5500 74.9000 74.5000 74.8700 3194 14.28 191 32 EURINR 26-Sep-13 74.9000 75.9000 74.5200 75.7275 552 1.96 26 7 EURINR 29-Oct-13 75.2500 75.2500 75.2500 75.2500 359 2.63 35 3 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 86.6600 87.5000 86.4400 87.4175 28468 2781.13 31981 6438 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 87.0000 87.8375 86.8000 87.7475 4252 140.29 1607 533 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 87.2625 88.0500 87.2625 88.0050 626 9.20 105 39 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 87.5600 88.3000 87.5600 88.3000 128 0.79 9 8 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 87.9750 88.2500 87.9750 88.2500 13 0.53 6 5 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 88.0000 88.1500 88.0000 88.1500 7 0.18 2 2 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 56.5525 57.2400 56.3000 57.1900 22215 3432.12 60366 8113 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 56.8000 57.4900 56.6000 57.4575 4709 349.21 6111 1001 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 57.4725 57.6800 57.4725 57.6800 344 0.92 16 6 USDINR 26-Jun-13 56.6425 57.0250 56.4950 56.9675 1784436 146305.11 2578867 80797 USDINR 29-Jul-13 56.9200 57.3000 56.7825 57.2475 544822 8240.80 144620 7784 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.1575 57.5450 57.0500 57.5125 135889 1671.47 29155 1725 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.3775 57.7800 57.3225 57.7575 83554 325.97 5659 288 USDINR 29-Oct-13 57.7300 58.0825 57.6050 58.0275 81864 214.38 3705 267 USDINR 27-Nov-13 57.9575 58.3000 57.8700 58.2825 25534 283.21 4883 218 USDINR 27-Dec-13 58.2825 58.5500 58.0825 58.5100 26133 163.31 2799 129 USDINR 29-Jan-14 58.5000 58.7500 58.5000 58.7425 16556 9.63 164 13 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.6700 59.0800 58.6500 58.9675 12901 10.26 174 19 USDINR 27-Mar-14 58.9400 59.3100 58.8900 59.2425 33122 9.57 162 17 USDINR 28-Apr-14 59.2000 59.5900 59.1325 59.5750 16871 47.91 806 50 USDINR 28-May-14 59.4825 59.8300 59.3100 59.7650 3857 40.96 688 110 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Says approved allotment of bonus equity in the ratio of 1:1 to members holding shares Source text - (http://bit.ly/2ntOP3Y) Further company coverage:
March 29 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Wednesday as Britain submits formal notice of its intention to leave the European Union, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.