Jun 6 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 168,028.28 million rupees Open interest* : 3,003,981 Total Traded Quantity : 2,913,328 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 74.6000 74.8775 74.6000 74.7325 79730 2742.85 36689 5232 EURINR 29-Jul-13 74.7700 75.1700 74.7700 75.0275 20316 405.08 5398 1135 EURINR 28-Aug-13 75.3000 75.4000 75.1500 75.2200 3584 53.14 706 108 EURINR 26-Sep-13 75.2025 75.6000 75.2000 75.2025 679 12.87 171 15 EURINR 29-Oct-13 75.7500 75.8000 75.0100 75.5375 410 7.41 98 17 EURINR 27-Nov-13 75.8900 76.0350 74.0500 76.0350 78 5.96 79 11 EURINR 27-Dec-13 76.0900 76.0900 76.0900 76.0900 93 2.28 30 1 EURINR 29-Jan-14 76.3900 76.3900 76.3900 76.3900 45 2.29 30 1 EURINR 26-Feb-14 76.6000 76.6000 76.6000 76.6000 30 2.30 30 1 EURINR 27-Mar-14 76.5000 76.5000 76.5000 76.5000 2 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 87.7500 88.1925 87.7200 88.0625 29582 2309.84 26263 4745 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 87.8500 88.4750 87.8500 88.3625 4790 201.84 2287 786 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 88.4025 88.7625 88.4000 88.6500 765 18.06 204 53 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 88.5025 88.8925 88.5025 88.8925 136 0.80 9 9 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 88.4000 89.4875 88.4000 89.0000 22 1.07 12 11 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 88.5000 89.3850 87.0125 88.6775 17 1.69 19 17 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 57.4700 57.7300 57.3100 57.5925 20376 2738.50 47620 5887 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 57.7750 57.9850 57.5850 57.8700 4698 130.14 2252 585 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 58.4000 58.4000 58.4000 58.4000 344 0.06 1 1 JPYINR 28-May-14 57.5000 57.5000 57.5000 57.5000 1 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.0500 57.1975 56.9825 57.0275 1785641 146544.13 2567973 72583 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.3000 57.4675 57.2500 57.2875 603324 9939.54 173362 7916 USDINR 28-Aug-13 57.5675 57.7150 57.5000 57.5475 140991 1313.79 22820 1320 USDINR 26-Sep-13 57.8700 57.9400 57.7350 57.7750 85947 454.48 7861 332 USDINR 29-Oct-13 58.1500 58.2475 58.0250 58.0700 82095 317.78 5469 312 USDINR 27-Nov-13 58.3800 58.4975 58.2525 58.3125 28352 350.65 6009 244 USDINR 27-Dec-13 59.7000 59.7000 58.4525 58.5425 26864 55.08 940 91 USDINR 29-Jan-14 56.8500 58.9100 56.8500 58.7575 16555 25.07 428 22 USDINR 26-Feb-14 58.9300 59.1500 58.9300 58.9625 12897 33.08 560 23 USDINR 27-Mar-14 59.4025 59.4400 59.2500 59.3575 33114 77.43 1304 47 USDINR 28-Apr-14 59.6000 59.7000 59.5100 59.5875 16547 70.36 1181 45 USDINR 28-May-14 59.9500 60.0100 59.7100 59.7400 5956 210.58 3521 118 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)