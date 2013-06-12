Jun 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 278,572.23 million rupees Open interest* : 3,252,028 Total Traded Quantity : 4,738,623 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 77.5875 77.8250 76.7850 76.8475 58113 4200.38 54323 6871 EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.0150 78.1425 77.1400 77.1650 26841 766.10 9855 1612 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.0000 78.3000 77.3025 77.3825 4664 59.47 765 116 EURINR 26-Sep-13 78.4800 78.4800 77.1100 77.1175 1265 3.51 45 9 EURINR 29-Oct-13 78.8000 78.8000 78.8000 78.8000 532 0.08 1 1 EURINR 27-Nov-13 79.2900 79.2900 79.2900 79.2900 109 0.08 1 1 EURINR 27-Dec-13 79.0000 79.0000 78.1225 78.6000 123 0.94 12 10 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 91.0625 91.4300 90.4950 90.5725 25385 2910.17 31968 5335 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 91.5525 91.8000 90.8475 90.9150 9447 262.66 2875 935 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.7300 92.0075 91.1000 91.1300 1701 36.86 402 91 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 91.9025 92.2000 91.0000 91.0000 648 16.72 182 23 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 91.6000 91.6000 91.6000 91.6000 46 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 28-May-14 93.5000 93.5000 93.5000 93.5000 10 0.47 5 1 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 60.4150 60.7225 59.7950 59.9050 13167 2606.85 43301 6066 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 60.7000 60.9500 60.0350 60.1550 3627 156.68 2592 611 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 61.1975 61.1975 60.3900 60.5175 657 2.06 34 11 JPYINR 28-May-14 62.3400 62.3400 62.3400 62.3400 1 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.3900 58.5375 57.8650 57.9125 1755388 235615.15 4047124 110155 USDINR 29-Jul-13 58.6650 58.8150 58.1500 58.2000 817253 25721.68 439818 18995 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.8600 59.0400 58.3825 58.4175 171697 3611.82 61549 2864 USDINR 26-Sep-13 59.8000 59.8000 58.6000 58.6350 101241 823.23 13981 667 USDINR 29-Oct-13 59.3000 59.4650 58.8425 58.8700 88614 438.39 7412 452 USDINR 27-Nov-13 59.4150 59.6550 59.0550 59.0775 36390 297.53 5009 254 USDINR 27-Dec-13 59.6000 59.8500 59.2000 59.2225 31260 676.98 11340 255 USDINR 29-Jan-14 59.7625 60.0600 59.3600 59.3600 16870 18.54 311 32 USDINR 26-Feb-14 60.1000 60.2300 59.6900 59.7150 14919 9.37 156 34 USDINR 27-Mar-14 60.4400 60.6975 59.9000 59.9350 33534 40.15 667 68 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.6000 60.8500 60.1025 60.1900 23358 108.53 1797 118 USDINR 28-May-14 60.8000 61.0000 60.3200 60.3575 15168 187.70 3096 276 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)