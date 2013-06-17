Jun 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 188,631.54 million rupees Open interest* : 3,188,931 Total Traded Quantity : 3,229,774 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 76.9475 77.3200 76.8075 77.2650 53922 2578.59 33451 4707 EURINR 29-Jul-13 77.2725 77.6500 77.1450 77.5675 29530 408.57 5279 909 EURINR 28-Aug-13 77.4850 77.8400 77.4100 77.8100 5205 25.55 329 77 EURINR 26-Sep-13 77.0500 78.0500 77.0500 78.0300 1529 6.29 81 11 EURINR 29-Oct-13 78.3000 78.3000 78.3000 78.3000 537 0.08 1 1 EURINR 27-Nov-13 78.0000 78.5500 78.0000 78.5500 159 4.13 53 6 EURINR 27-Dec-13 77.8000 78.9000 77.8000 78.9000 138 1.09 14 7 EURINR 29-Jan-14 78.0000 78.0000 78.0000 78.0000 51 0.08 1 1 EURINR 28-Apr-14 78.2000 79.9850 78.2000 79.9850 45 0.32 4 2 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 90.5975 91.0525 90.4925 91.0000 25073 2220.65 24460 4612 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 90.9575 91.3900 90.8400 91.3100 9957 212.58 2333 884 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.3200 91.6475 91.1000 91.5400 2310 23.94 262 63 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 91.5300 91.8500 91.3000 91.8500 797 0.64 7 3 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 91.4000 92.0000 91.4000 92.0000 187 4.13 45 4 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 60.9025 61.1900 60.6375 61.0625 12715 1508.49 24758 4121 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 61.1850 61.4300 60.8850 61.3575 4068 78.79 1287 407 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 61.4000 61.5100 61.1475 61.5100 714 2.39 39 20 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 61.3525 61.3525 61.3525 61.3525 91 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-13 57.7500 57.9950 57.6625 57.9450 1629214 164619.54 2846352 77587 USDINR 29-Jul-13 57.6200 58.2775 57.6200 58.2300 869139 14862.91 255762 12858 USDINR 28-Aug-13 58.3025 58.5275 58.2200 58.4975 181246 982.85 16826 1237 USDINR 26-Sep-13 58.5300 58.7600 58.4675 58.7325 103174 201.57 3437 210 USDINR 29-Oct-13 58.7800 59.0200 58.7325 58.9725 90145 279.24 4739 250 USDINR 27-Nov-13 59.0925 59.2500 58.9650 59.1925 36157 148.58 2512 151 USDINR 27-Dec-13 59.2500 59.4625 59.1600 59.4225 28527 381.92 6433 189 USDINR 29-Jan-14 59.6000 59.6800 59.3950 59.6300 17232 10.25 172 23 USDINR 26-Feb-14 59.8225 59.9525 59.6300 59.9250 14717 10.47 175 10 USDINR 27-Mar-14 60.1000 60.1050 60.0000 60.1000 33199 38.32 638 23 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.1775 60.3500 60.1400 60.3425 23353 4.88 81 19 USDINR 28-May-14 60.4500 60.5000 60.2225 60.4825 15800 14.62 242 57 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)