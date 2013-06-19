Jun 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 186,977.48 million rupees Open interest* : 3,123,501 Total Traded Quantity : 3,135,086 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Jun-13 78.8175 79.0275 78.5400 78.7250 51194 3981.55 50532 6040 EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.9900 79.3250 78.8475 79.0525 38332 1011.47 12788 1909 EURINR 28-Aug-13 79.2500 79.5500 79.1125 79.3025 5875 135.83 1713 146 EURINR 26-Sep-13 79.4500 79.7500 79.2000 79.5000 2288 31.81 400 25 EURINR 29-Oct-13 79.8800 79.8800 79.8800 79.8800 599 0.08 1 1 EURINR 27-Nov-13 79.9500 80.6000 79.6000 80.0225 225 0.88 11 8 EURINR 27-Dec-13 80.3000 80.4700 80.3000 80.4700 130 0.72 9 2 EURINR 27-Mar-14 81.4900 81.4900 81.4900 81.4900 32 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 26-Jun-13 91.9900 92.2100 91.6850 91.9025 25635 2068.78 22499 5021 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 92.2175 92.5400 92.0250 92.2275 11237 424.10 4596 1079 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 92.3150 92.7100 92.2700 92.4950 2805 78.13 844 118 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 92.7500 92.9500 92.6675 92.9500 947 5.01 54 6 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 93.4000 93.4000 93.4000 93.4000 223 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 93.2975 93.3400 93.2975 93.3400 42 0.28 3 3 JPYINR 26-Jun-13 61.7900 62.0250 61.5475 61.7625 12711 1601.61 25918 4628 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 61.9525 62.2675 61.8000 62.0100 4008 162.92 2625 617 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 62.1000 63.4500 61.9575 62.3325 740 3.74 60 18 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 62.6000 62.6000 62.6000 62.6000 59 2.69 43 3 USDINR 26-Jun-13 58.9500 59.0300 58.6775 58.8100 1442375 153064.45 2601021 79281 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.3000 59.7425 58.9700 59.1075 947901 19208.58 324854 15107 USDINR 28-Aug-13 59.4300 59.5775 59.2175 59.3625 201913 3307.49 55697 2085 USDINR 26-Sep-13 59.6175 59.7800 59.4475 59.6025 104251 639.87 10734 417 USDINR 29-Oct-13 59.8675 60.0550 59.7325 59.8825 94739 370.55 6187 269 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.0850 60.5500 59.9700 60.0825 38441 315.62 5247 208 USDINR 27-Dec-13 60.5000 60.5000 60.1500 60.3250 29350 321.72 5332 242 USDINR 29-Jan-14 60.3075 60.6600 60.3000 60.4850 17205 38.42 635 61 USDINR 26-Feb-14 60.7000 60.9200 60.6025 60.6800 15066 7.47 123 18 USDINR 27-Mar-14 60.8300 61.2000 60.8300 61.1000 33043 24.96 409 44 USDINR 28-Apr-14 60.9900 61.4600 60.9900 61.2625 24784 115.59 1887 96 USDINR 28-May-14 61.2000 61.6475 61.2000 61.4500 17351 52.98 862 84 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)