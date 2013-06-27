Jun 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 194,508.08 million rupees Open interest* : 2,660,783 Total Traded Quantity : 3,163,407 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 79.2500 79.4975 78.7550 78.8300 73488 3423.34 43322 6277 EURINR 28-Aug-13 79.3100 79.6750 79.0500 79.1575 8835 253.81 3199 506 EURINR 26-Sep-13 79.9100 79.9125 79.3500 79.3700 2534 13.50 169 16 EURINR 29-Oct-13 80.0000 80.2975 79.9200 79.9200 620 0.24 3 3 EURINR 27-Nov-13 79.5100 80.0500 79.5100 80.0500 228 0.16 2 2 EURINR 27-Dec-13 80.0500 80.1000 79.6075 80.1000 147 0.32 4 4 EURINR 28-May-14 81.8000 81.8000 81.8000 81.8000 30 0.25 3 1 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 93.6000 93.6000 92.4150 92.5125 31426 3891.81 41909 7086 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.2000 93.7700 91.2000 92.8250 5108 346.39 3721 575 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 93.8000 94.0000 93.0400 93.1475 1377 11.13 119 28 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 93.9025 94.4250 93.2600 93.3800 328 2.91 31 10 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 94.8000 94.8000 93.8825 94.5000 55 0.38 4 3 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 95.0000 95.0000 95.0000 95.0000 11 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-May-14 96.2050 96.2050 95.0000 95.0000 13 1.35 14 2 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 62.2125 62.4950 61.5450 61.6475 14882 1556.81 25158 4437 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 62.2600 62.5500 61.8100 61.8925 1200 36.57 589 163 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 62.3000 62.3000 62.0025 62.2100 81 1.49 24 6 USDINR 29-Jul-13 60.8925 60.9900 60.4925 60.5775 1736263 174361.30 2871705 109200 USDINR 28-Aug-13 61.1325 61.2700 60.7725 60.8600 335103 7638.35 125296 8454 USDINR 26-Sep-13 61.3175 61.5100 61.0450 61.1125 128901 1030.35 16823 1020 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.9350 61.9350 61.3250 61.4000 99830 936.41 15230 538 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.9125 61.9600 61.5500 61.5900 47104 258.08 4182 282 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.9925 62.2275 61.8075 61.8425 46575 426.97 6883 358 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.3475 62.4200 62.0600 62.1450 29585 14.13 227 36 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.4975 62.9450 62.2625 62.4950 15167 2.93 47 16 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.0125 62.9475 62.0125 62.6900 34240 59.04 940 58 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.0875 63.1725 62.7500 62.9950 25528 181.92 2885 107 USDINR 28-May-14 62.5275 63.4000 62.5275 63.0875 21713 52.06 823 92 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.2000 63.5500 63.1800 63.2225 411 5.96 94 41 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)