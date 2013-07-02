Jul 2 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 156,253.74 million rupees Open interest* : 2,509,182 Total Traded Quantity : 2,585,000 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.0725 78.1675 77.6800 78.0175 68668 3346.17 42936 6102 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.2175 78.4300 77.9800 78.3025 9866 237.13 3033 523 EURINR 26-Sep-13 78.2300 78.6800 78.2300 78.5400 2463 5.65 72 29 EURINR 29-Oct-13 78.7500 78.9000 78.7000 78.9000 619 0.47 6 4 EURINR 27-Nov-13 79.3000 79.3000 79.3000 79.3000 230 0.08 1 1 EURINR 28-Apr-14 79.9900 79.9900 79.9900 79.9900 49 0.24 3 3 EURINR 28-May-14 79.9900 79.9900 79.9900 79.9900 34 0.08 1 1 EURINR 26-Jun-14 79.9900 80.4950 79.9900 80.3000 10 0.40 5 5 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 90.8775 91.2100 90.4800 90.9300 28234 2475.30 27259 5071 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.2350 91.5100 90.8000 91.2550 6274 166.77 1830 513 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 91.2650 91.7500 91.1000 91.6000 1311 31.86 349 52 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 91.5000 91.9800 91.5000 91.9800 347 2.11 23 6 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 94.0000 94.0000 92.0000 92.0000 53 0.28 3 3 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 60.0000 60.1500 59.6750 60.0425 14927 1548.02 25850 4387 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.2375 60.4000 59.9325 60.2725 1468 43.28 720 223 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.5125 60.6200 60.5125 60.6200 82 0.12 2 2 USDINR 29-Jul-13 59.7025 60.0300 59.4900 59.9125 1590748 141870.34 2374415 89381 USDINR 28-Aug-13 60.0350 60.2950 59.7625 60.1850 337585 5288.12 88075 6062 USDINR 26-Sep-13 60.2350 60.5300 60.0100 60.4350 124902 734.55 12183 1003 USDINR 29-Oct-13 60.5200 60.8125 60.3000 60.7125 101893 147.43 2435 216 USDINR 27-Nov-13 60.6925 61.0325 60.5600 60.9475 47311 158.21 2601 158 USDINR 27-Dec-13 60.9500 61.3175 60.8275 61.2150 45697 94.85 1551 148 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.0625 61.5500 61.0625 61.4350 29593 4.67 76 15 USDINR 26-Feb-14 61.4425 61.8000 61.4425 61.7050 14991 6.67 108 8 USDINR 27-Mar-14 61.8300 62.1050 61.5125 61.9925 33989 37.52 606 32 USDINR 28-Apr-14 61.7650 62.3000 61.7650 62.2000 25255 24.27 391 22 USDINR 28-May-14 62.1000 62.5000 62.1000 62.4975 21713 5.68 91 27 USDINR 26-Jun-14 62.3500 62.7500 62.3500 62.6500 870 23.45 375 25 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)