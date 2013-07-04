Jul 4 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 184,018.96 million rupees Open interest* : 2,562,033 Total Traded Quantity : 3,003,752 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.3975 78.7900 78.0850 78.4650 70177 3962.22 50540 8033 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.6050 79.0925 78.3800 78.8050 13290 596.84 7591 889 EURINR 26-Sep-13 78.9000 79.3975 78.6625 79.0000 2930 37.94 480 51 EURINR 29-Oct-13 79.1000 79.6950 79.1000 79.3750 752 28.24 356 20 EURINR 27-Dec-13 79.9700 80.0000 78.6500 79.2250 184 1.20 15 7 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 92.0600 92.4600 90.9525 91.3250 27754 3929.31 42820 8792 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 92.2750 92.7800 91.3000 91.6200 6230 224.45 2441 710 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 92.9000 95.0000 91.7000 92.0575 1420 30.45 330 57 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 92.7500 93.4975 91.9900 92.2850 345 1.67 18 13 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 60.5475 60.8400 60.2000 60.5250 15979 1532.72 25328 4820 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.9800 61.0775 60.4575 60.7750 1614 39.91 657 324 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.7500 61.3575 60.7500 60.9425 83 1.34 22 20 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 61.2500 61.6000 61.0000 61.3375 52 1.47 24 6 USDINR 29-Jul-13 60.4425 60.6675 60.1500 60.3825 1597286 161903.18 2680972 105864 USDINR 28-Aug-13 60.9000 60.9300 60.4225 60.6950 338807 5919.08 97585 6418 USDINR 26-Sep-13 60.9525 61.1850 60.6800 60.9300 131490 1577.62 25895 1495 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.1350 61.4800 60.9700 61.2525 104858 1087.37 17749 718 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.3925 61.7500 61.2325 61.5325 48709 1226.42 19927 572 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.7000 62.0550 61.5100 61.8450 70963 1875.32 30325 676 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.8800 62.2500 61.8800 62.1000 30167 25.53 412 17 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.2900 62.5000 62.0775 62.4000 15135 1.00 16 6 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.4500 62.9775 62.3000 62.6600 33909 4.07 65 23 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.7500 63.0000 62.5900 62.9600 24833 1.20 19 14 USDINR 28-May-14 62.9000 63.2500 62.8200 63.0275 21897 4.86 77 23 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.2000 63.4800 63.0500 63.3125 3169 5.56 88 27 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)