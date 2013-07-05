Jul 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 205,705.90 million rupees Open interest* : 2,631,284 Total Traded Quantity : 3,357,390 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jul-13 78.0400 78.3150 77.6700 77.9325 65448 4115.76 52764 7948 EURINR 28-Aug-13 78.0475 78.6000 78.0000 78.2500 13262 239.67 3060 713 EURINR 26-Sep-13 78.0350 79.4500 78.0350 78.8100 3089 84.86 1080 85 EURINR 29-Oct-13 78.7275 79.0975 78.7275 79.0975 842 12.40 157 19 EURINR 27-Nov-13 79.3000 79.3000 78.8650 79.1800 230 3.56 45 8 EURINR 27-Dec-13 79.0125 79.4500 79.0125 79.2250 287 9.65 122 17 EURINR 29-Jan-14 79.0200 79.5425 79.0200 79.5425 178 0.72 9 3 EURINR 26-Feb-14 79.4000 79.8000 79.4000 79.8000 66 0.16 2 2 EURINR 28-Apr-14 79.8200 79.8200 79.8200 79.8200 52 0.08 1 1 EURINR 28-May-14 79.6700 79.6700 79.6700 79.6700 39 0.08 1 1 EURINR 26-Jun-14 80.4000 80.4000 80.4000 80.4000 69 0.08 1 1 GBPINR 29-Jul-13 90.9500 91.2600 90.5875 90.6675 27183 3205.54 35260 6378 GBPINR 28-Aug-13 91.4200 91.5650 90.9050 91.0125 5869 174.21 1910 561 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 91.6150 91.7500 91.2325 91.2725 1347 23.06 252 34 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 92.0000 92.0000 91.5175 91.5175 340 6.06 66 4 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 94.0000 94.0000 92.0000 92.0375 53 0.46 5 3 JPYINR 29-Jul-13 60.1875 60.8625 60.0850 60.5475 14444 1332.88 22042 4251 JPYINR 28-Aug-13 60.3900 61.1025 60.3650 60.7925 1776 55.93 920 251 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 60.6500 61.2800 60.6000 60.9850 81 1.16 19 14 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 61.3000 61.3000 61.3000 61.3000 53 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Jul-13 60.3000 60.8225 60.2400 60.5625 1674551 184999.81 3052600 114115 USDINR 28-Aug-13 60.7000 61.0925 60.5250 60.8150 346783 7087.24 116476 7440 USDINR 26-Sep-13 60.9300 61.3525 60.7825 61.0900 132484 1007.76 16498 1336 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.1200 61.6550 61.1000 61.3775 101919 749.42 12194 465 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.4500 61.9125 61.3900 61.6425 48055 1018.26 16492 379 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.7025 62.2200 61.7000 61.9325 63256 1447.91 23360 637 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.0200 62.4675 62.0200 62.1875 30227 43.55 699 66 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.2500 62.7500 62.2500 62.5200 15169 14.38 230 22 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.7000 63.0000 62.6000 62.7000 33956 6.79 108 31 USDINR 28-Apr-14 62.7500 63.2500 62.7500 62.9950 24837 17.21 273 27 USDINR 28-May-14 63.2000 63.4975 63.1000 63.2225 21917 9.25 146 16 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.4000 63.7250 63.4000 63.4250 3422 37.95 597 52 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)