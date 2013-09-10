Sep 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 150,187.8 million rupees Open interest* : 1,042,058 Total Traded Quantity : 2,249,949 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 85.6975 85.8650 83.5000 85.1050 46938 6230.58 72900 10272 EURINR 29-Oct-13 86.6700 86.6700 85.3850 85.5700 8147 708.81 8248 929 EURINR 27-Nov-13 86.1575 86.4800 85.6100 85.6100 685 3.45 40 10 EURINR 27-Dec-13 86.2525 86.3000 86.2000 86.2425 431 0.52 6 6 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 101.3000 101.7875 100.6025 100.8125 19130 8330.93 82292 11624 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 102.5000 102.5000 101.2000 101.4100 5404 607.90 5971 815 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 102.3100 102.5000 101.9600 101.9600 502 8.69 85 29 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 103.0500 103.0500 102.5500 102.5500 220 0.21 2 2 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 105.5000 105.5000 105.5000 105.5000 25 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 64.8950 65.3875 63.8650 64.0300 6894 1998.25 30941 5748 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 66.9000 66.9000 64.2425 64.2950 2605 206.11 3178 298 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 65.3000 65.3000 65.0125 65.1750 205 3.59 55 10 USDINR 26-Sep-13 64.7000 64.8300 64.1325 64.2450 553550 120736.73 1871859 105879 USDINR 29-Oct-13 65.3425 65.3425 64.5250 64.6275 184641 8274.26 127518 7975 USDINR 27-Nov-13 65.3750 65.6400 64.9500 65.0500 67726 1293.07 19789 1110 USDINR 27-Dec-13 65.7600 66.0250 65.3025 65.4400 49296 1167.12 17756 1027 USDINR 29-Jan-14 66.5000 66.5000 65.6725 65.8575 18616 310.12 4703 289 USDINR 26-Feb-14 66.7500 66.7500 66.1000 66.2375 14327 150.30 2261 149 USDINR 27-Mar-14 67.3000 67.3125 66.5100 66.6175 25094 117.82 1760 162 USDINR 28-Apr-14 67.1000 67.4000 66.9000 66.9700 19141 24.28 362 56 USDINR 28-May-14 67.5000 67.7700 67.2000 67.3375 12733 9.50 141 25 USDINR 26-Jun-14 67.7500 67.8500 67.4500 67.4850 4510 0.47 7 7 USDINR 29-Jul-14 67.8500 68.0500 67.6200 67.8025 944 1.90 28 13 USDINR 27-Aug-14 68.0000 68.0000 67.7025 67.9925 294 3.12 46 15 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)