Sep 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 155,555.5 million rupees Open interest* : 1,000,998 Total Traded Quantity : 2,325,026 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 85.0550 85.7050 84.0475 84.1775 43535 8505.75 100325 13227 EURINR 29-Oct-13 85.3600 86.1500 84.5450 84.7325 8436 556.00 6520 984 EURINR 27-Nov-13 86.1500 86.4425 85.0800 85.0850 677 12.16 142 29 EURINR 27-Dec-13 86.5000 86.5000 85.7000 85.9500 430 2.94 34 4 EURINR 29-Jan-14 87.4000 87.4000 86.0000 86.0000 498 0.61 7 3 EURINR 26-Feb-14 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 95 2.61 30 1 EURINR 28-May-14 88.5000 88.5000 88.5000 88.5000 82 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 100.9675 101.6875 99.8200 100.1725 18167 11997.54 119173 16479 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 101.7575 102.2400 100.4800 100.8550 5938 484.86 4788 872 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 102.6000 102.6000 100.8650 101.3050 517 10.27 101 31 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.0000 102.1000 101.5000 102.1000 221 0.31 3 3 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 63.8700 64.2975 63.1800 63.3350 7391 2178.92 34191 6537 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 64.2850 64.6225 63.5800 63.7025 2749 52.76 823 259 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.6350 64.8550 63.9250 63.9275 198 7.01 109 36 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 22 0.26 4 1 USDINR 26-Sep-13 64.2000 64.6800 63.3500 63.5575 506718 122183.23 1910560 116744 USDINR 29-Oct-13 64.5025 65.0750 63.7600 63.9450 189084 7328.03 113948 7604 USDINR 27-Nov-13 65.0400 65.4850 64.1700 64.3525 68611 693.94 10727 842 USDINR 27-Dec-13 65.4750 65.8100 64.5300 64.7050 52881 883.26 13606 862 USDINR 29-Jan-14 65.7500 66.1800 64.8975 65.0575 17888 381.86 5814 326 USDINR 26-Feb-14 66.1850 66.5000 65.2825 65.4000 14099 66.86 1016 110 USDINR 27-Mar-14 66.3800 67.0000 65.7800 66.1000 25073 124.29 1874 97 USDINR 28-Apr-14 66.9900 67.3475 66.1050 66.2150 19154 67.25 1009 63 USDINR 28-May-14 67.2500 67.2500 66.4000 66.5000 12778 12.63 189 20 USDINR 26-Jun-14 67.2500 67.2500 66.7500 66.7500 4511 0.27 4 4 USDINR 29-Jul-14 69.0525 69.0525 66.8000 66.8025 942 0.94 14 13 USDINR 27-Aug-14 67.6175 67.6175 67.1900 67.2500 303 0.94 14 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)