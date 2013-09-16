Sep 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 128,865.3 million rupees Open interest* : 956,480 Total Traded Quantity : 1,982,953 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 84.3975 84.3975 83.6425 84.2200 43711 4905.86 58425 9932 EURINR 29-Oct-13 84.6000 84.8625 84.1425 84.7150 10708 565.89 6700 1328 EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.8000 85.2000 84.6000 85.1375 726 9.34 110 41 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.0025 85.0025 85.0025 85.0025 424 0.43 5 1 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 100.1025 100.6800 99.8775 100.5250 17794 6838.39 68226 10872 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 100.9000 101.2925 100.5075 101.1400 6960 223.87 2220 516 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.3875 101.7000 101.1400 101.6675 793 6.28 62 21 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.5000 102.1000 101.5000 102.1000 220 3.26 32 19 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 63.7825 63.8625 63.2500 63.7975 6058 2076.27 32650 6587 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 63.8950 64.1550 63.6100 64.1250 4421 88.90 1390 370 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.0000 64.0000 64.0000 64.0000 288 0.51 8 3 USDINR 26-Sep-13 63.1575 63.2200 62.6725 63.1250 448771 105241.76 1672815 98853 USDINR 29-Oct-13 63.5775 63.6200 63.0800 63.5250 200587 7271.96 114870 6555 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.7225 64.0000 63.4975 63.9250 68805 733.68 11517 713 USDINR 27-Dec-13 64.1325 64.3825 63.8900 64.3075 52816 421.07 6570 501 USDINR 29-Jan-14 64.8000 64.8000 64.3025 64.6725 18593 119.74 1857 225 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.8500 65.1250 64.6800 65.0700 12634 228.59 3525 226 USDINR 27-Mar-14 65.4000 65.6800 65.2000 65.5700 24972 44.47 680 84 USDINR 28-Apr-14 65.6900 65.8500 65.5000 65.8500 18793 44.01 670 39 USDINR 28-May-14 65.9000 66.1500 65.8000 66.1500 12599 23.81 361 24 USDINR 26-Jun-14 66.0000 66.3000 66.0000 66.1225 4511 13.70 207 20 USDINR 29-Jul-14 66.2500 66.4400 66.2500 66.4400 948 2.12 32 5 USDINR 27-Aug-14 66.5000 66.8000 66.5000 66.8000 348 1.40 21 8 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)