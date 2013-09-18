Sep 18 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 80,247.52 million rupees Open interest* : 983,896 Total Traded Quantity : 1,217,629 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 84.5750 84.8400 84.3700 84.6450 46872 3679.43 43497 7008 EURINR 29-Oct-13 85.2600 85.3900 84.9200 85.2125 15605 441.94 5192 760 EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.3575 85.6525 85.3450 85.5925 748 4.88 57 15 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 100.7875 101.4825 100.4800 101.3000 17515 5037.31 49901 8543 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 101.4875 102.0500 101.1500 101.9850 7640 310.64 3054 616 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.7850 102.5000 101.7850 102.4350 1069 9.69 95 22 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 102.5000 102.7500 102.5000 102.7500 221 0.21 2 2 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 30 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 105.3000 105.3000 105.3000 105.3000 25 0.11 1 1 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.8000 104.8000 103.7100 103.8000 1 1.45 14 5 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 63.9000 64.2925 63.6500 64.0825 5643 1371.54 21450 4446 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 64.3450 64.6125 64.0100 64.4325 4335 77.30 1202 238 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.4050 64.7000 64.4050 64.6225 291 2.58 40 9 USDINR 26-Sep-13 63.4000 63.5825 63.1775 63.4500 445414 63463.86 1001604 59367 USDINR 29-Oct-13 63.7850 63.9800 63.5900 63.8700 223747 4689.55 73551 4341 USDINR 27-Nov-13 64.3000 64.3450 63.9975 64.2650 70053 747.29 11647 640 USDINR 27-Dec-13 64.5450 64.7200 64.3800 64.6125 51665 293.23 4542 279 USDINR 29-Jan-14 64.8550 65.0175 64.7700 64.9750 19348 48.88 753 43 USDINR 26-Feb-14 65.2275 65.4075 65.2000 65.4075 12850 10.66 163 20 USDINR 27-Mar-14 65.8600 65.8600 65.5875 65.8150 24934 23.98 365 20 USDINR 28-Apr-14 66.0125 66.2700 65.9000 66.2625 18781 27.10 411 15 USDINR 28-May-14 66.3025 66.5700 66.3000 66.5125 12598 4.66 70 16 USDINR 26-Jun-14 66.8000 66.9000 66.4000 66.7500 4511 1.13 17 5 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)