Sep 19 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 129,365.09 million rupees Open interest* : 985,128 Total Traded Quantity : 2,001,695 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 83.7875 84.1850 82.6125 84.0125 44956 7460.31 89081 11798 EURINR 29-Oct-13 84.5500 84.6425 83.5000 84.5750 16912 863.16 10244 1192 EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.6000 85.0400 84.4600 84.9800 948 27.77 328 58 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.3000 85.3000 85.3000 85.3000 425 1.88 22 2 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 99.9975 100.1100 98.7950 99.7500 17345 7958.76 79888 11571 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 101.2000 101.2000 99.9275 100.3325 7499 461.33 4604 895 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.0000 101.0000 100.4025 100.9125 1172 26.72 265 36 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 101.2500 221 0.10 1 1 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.5000 103.5000 103.4000 103.4000 25 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 62.9875 63.1375 62.4050 62.7025 7123 2187.12 34870 6613 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 63.7800 63.7800 62.7600 62.9650 3819 194.41 3083 713 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 63.6000 63.7500 63.2850 63.4000 293 1.33 21 11 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.8500 63.8500 63.8500 63.8500 138 1.60 25 4 USDINR 26-Sep-13 61.8900 62.1300 61.5625 61.9850 431891 97660.77 1578674 96554 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.3500 62.5725 61.9900 62.4275 239089 10009.04 160717 9999 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.0000 63.0000 62.4550 62.7525 68647 1256.55 20049 1088 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.8975 63.3000 62.7000 63.1500 50675 945.88 15003 710 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.2525 63.6150 63.2100 63.5775 19393 100.41 1584 138 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.8000 64.0000 63.6425 63.9375 12396 105.37 1651 111 USDINR 27-Mar-14 65.6500 65.6500 64.0000 64.3925 24935 30.69 477 53 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.5000 64.8350 64.4000 64.7050 18781 46.79 724 35 USDINR 28-May-14 64.0300 65.1000 64.0300 64.9950 12584 6.75 104 32 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.2800 65.2300 64.2800 65.2125 4509 7.41 114 34 USDINR 29-Jul-14 65.2500 65.7500 65.0300 65.3700 951 5.95 91 28 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.5000 66.1925 65.2700 65.5400 401 4.78 73 27 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)