Sep 20 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 145,407.1 million rupees Open interest* : 960,681 Total Traded Quantity : 2,230,583 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 26-Sep-13 84.1950 84.8550 83.7925 84.5175 46286 9271.52 109983 14305 EURINR 29-Oct-13 84.7000 85.3775 84.3225 85.0625 17406 656.79 7744 1522 EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.1000 85.6850 84.7975 85.4850 1044 19.49 229 52 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.9900 86.0225 85.2700 85.2700 440 2.48 29 8 GBPINR 26-Sep-13 99.2025 100.6775 99.2025 100.0900 12170 9318.22 93164 15594 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 100.3200 101.3000 99.9300 100.7225 7525 395.31 3926 926 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.8825 101.4075 100.5000 101.3100 1198 7.07 70 27 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.4000 102.0000 101.4000 101.7500 228 1.22 12 8 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.0000 102.0000 101.5000 101.5000 36 0.61 6 2 JPYINR 26-Sep-13 62.5975 63.1800 62.3375 62.8550 5511 2378.07 37897 7374 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 62.9600 63.5000 62.6750 63.1900 2943 150.39 2380 577 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.2300 64.2300 63.2700 63.8050 312 1.97 31 9 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.5075 63.5075 63.5000 63.5000 128 1.59 25 2 USDINR 26-Sep-13 62.1000 62.7000 61.9025 62.4825 393380 111369.44 1786730 111892 USDINR 29-Oct-13 62.5900 63.1000 62.3025 62.8825 254839 10147.48 161790 9910 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.0000 63.4850 62.7125 63.2325 71340 795.06 12592 887 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.3800 63.8850 63.0900 63.6500 51122 630.25 9920 508 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.7000 64.1100 63.5000 64.0100 19746 142.35 2230 163 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.9850 64.5300 63.8900 64.3800 12806 66.71 1038 82 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.6000 65.0175 64.3500 64.8850 25073 25.78 398 75 USDINR 28-Apr-14 65.5000 65.5000 64.6000 65.1750 18770 15.91 245 35 USDINR 28-May-14 64.9900 65.5000 64.9900 65.4000 12501 6.47 99 12 USDINR 26-Jun-14 66.2900 66.2900 65.2100 65.6000 4510 1.25 19 4 USDINR 29-Jul-14 66.1500 66.1500 66.1500 66.1500 951 0.07 1 1 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.5000 66.0000 65.5000 66.0000 416 1.65 25 5 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)