Oct 14 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 72,150.96 million rupees Open interest* : 868,551 Total Traded Quantity : 1,134,854 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 83.2475 83.6825 83.0900 83.6150 37815 4271.43 51221 8192 EURINR 27-Nov-13 83.8900 84.1875 83.6150 84.1100 8585 160.82 1918 360 EURINR 27-Dec-13 83.8275 84.6000 83.8275 84.6000 1603 7.08 84 14 EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.7000 84.7000 84.7000 84.7000 500 0.08 1 1 EURINR 27-Mar-14 86.2500 86.2500 86.2500 86.2500 163 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 98.0500 98.6675 97.9525 98.5975 18140 2924.81 29759 6722 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 98.6925 99.2700 98.5900 99.1925 5146 115.18 1164 283 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 99.4000 99.4500 99.4000 99.4500 543 2.29 23 6 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 99.5000 100.4000 99.5000 100.3450 110 0.80 8 4 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 62.5075 62.8200 62.3575 62.7475 7409 1428.96 22833 3967 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 63.2450 63.2450 62.7000 63.0975 2857 92.86 1476 397 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.1000 63.4000 63.1000 63.4000 135 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.2000 61.7275 61.1500 61.6750 476867 59183.78 962425 57446 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.8000 62.1200 61.6500 62.0825 129133 3369.08 54432 3212 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.2500 62.5200 62.1000 62.4825 73429 480.20 7709 493 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.7000 62.9575 62.5550 62.9300 33083 74.23 1183 162 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.0100 63.3550 62.9900 63.3325 13893 11.27 178 29 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.4950 63.7825 63.4950 63.6850 24881 14.26 224 17 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.9475 64.0900 63.9475 64.0900 17677 13.50 211 4 USDINR 28-May-14 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 12053 0.06 1 1 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.5000 64.5000 64.5000 64.5000 4529 0.06 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)