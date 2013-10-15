Oct 15 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 97,630.77 million rupees Open interest* : 880,214 Total Traded Quantity : 1,541,981 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 83.4450 84.0200 83.2100 83.6300 38759 3673.35 43913 7806 EURINR 27-Nov-13 83.9400 84.5000 83.7500 84.1150 8697 108.95 1294 320 EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.8175 84.9500 84.4825 84.4825 1605 3.82 45 7 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 98.4075 99.0225 97.8900 98.7400 17299 3206.75 32500 6763 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 98.8500 99.6500 98.8500 99.3375 5370 166.97 1681 422 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 99.0000 100.0400 99.0000 100.0400 543 1.90 19 9 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 100.5000 100.5000 100.3000 100.4500 111 0.30 3 3 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 61.9500 62.9675 61.9500 62.8950 7712 1793.49 28596 5180 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 62.7775 63.2900 62.6800 63.2425 2982 99.56 1579 382 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.5700 63.5700 63.2600 63.2600 136 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.4775 62.0950 61.3700 62.0050 488437 84215.19 1362477 77390 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.9000 62.4850 61.8000 62.3975 131074 3349.97 53832 3711 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.3025 62.8800 62.2325 62.7850 75904 676.20 10784 602 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.7000 63.3025 62.7000 63.2375 32659 123.68 1960 205 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.1000 63.7000 63.1000 63.6100 14153 51.09 804 44 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.4875 64.0725 63.4875 64.0050 24413 107.92 1690 132 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.0800 64.4250 63.9500 64.3700 17333 47.88 746 36 USDINR 28-May-14 64.2200 64.9000 64.2200 64.8000 12038 1.81 28 9 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.9300 65.1300 64.7200 65.1300 989 1.82 28 7 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)