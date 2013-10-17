Oct 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 85,055.25 million rupees Open interest* : 883,804 Total Traded Quantity : 1,344,500 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 83.7550 83.9000 83.3900 83.7225 39992 3174.74 37945 6564 EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.1000 84.4000 83.9100 84.2550 10460 397.82 4726 547 EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.4500 84.8575 84.3775 84.7850 1665 13.96 165 25 EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.3000 85.2500 84.3000 85.2500 523 2.05 24 3 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 98.6400 99.1000 98.3250 98.6850 17370 3095.39 31367 6175 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 99.1900 99.6600 98.9400 99.3050 5698 204.63 2061 675 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 99.8000 100.1500 99.6300 99.8800 542 3.20 32 14 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.3000 102.3000 102.3000 102.3000 23 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 62.5775 62.8500 62.4050 62.6625 7135 1277.96 20405 3904 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 62.9875 63.2000 62.7475 63.0525 2946 29.37 466 128 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.6000 63.6000 63.4775 63.4775 138 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.7000 61.8275 61.3550 61.3925 479511 70544.34 1145814 63147 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.2000 62.2100 61.7700 61.8000 132572 4550.19 73441 3911 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.5200 62.6100 62.1800 62.2075 77509 782.87 12548 669 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.9300 63.0375 62.6275 62.6500 34266 387.69 6173 373 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.3000 63.3000 62.9775 63.0250 14166 412.74 6539 243 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.7075 63.7250 63.3550 63.4175 23592 116.89 1841 105 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.9975 64.0750 63.7000 63.7900 17325 24.23 379 25 USDINR 28-May-14 64.3000 64.5000 63.9975 64.1500 11962 7.04 110 19 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.5000 64.5000 64.3500 64.3500 4529 3.67 57 6 USDINR 29-Jul-14 65.1700 65.1700 64.6100 64.6100 1222 21.36 329 22 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.0500 65.0500 64.8150 64.8150 502 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.2500 65.2500 65.0000 65.0075 156 4.76 73 5 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)