Oct 25 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 98,088.32 million rupees Open interest* : 885,279 Total Traded Quantity : 1,532,995 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Oct-13 84.8900 85.3900 84.8000 84.9225 27084 4468.56 52537 8560 EURINR 27-Nov-13 85.4700 85.9400 85.3750 85.4925 29955 1403.63 16393 1358 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.9000 86.3600 85.8500 85.9725 1611 65.43 760 101 EURINR 29-Jan-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.3000 607 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-Oct-13 99.4625 100.3200 99.4625 99.6725 13150 4127.98 41323 8277 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.2500 100.9500 100.1700 100.3125 10673 638.15 6350 1461 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 100.9000 101.5000 100.7025 100.9100 731 22.35 221 64 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.3700 101.9050 101.3700 101.4000 156 3.87 38 15 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.3000 102.3000 102.0000 102.0000 29 0.20 2 2 JPYINR 29-Oct-13 63.2500 63.6975 63.2050 63.2875 6120 1438.32 22676 4840 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 63.6225 64.0900 63.6225 63.6750 5885 230.53 3610 679 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 64.3700 64.3700 64.0000 64.0000 133 1.80 28 15 USDINR 29-Oct-13 61.5500 61.8200 61.4350 61.5575 350588 72595.46 1178221 62166 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.9225 62.2100 61.8325 61.9400 240763 11090.40 178841 9192 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.3800 62.5875 62.2300 62.3400 97234 1434.54 22994 1145 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.7600 63.0000 62.6400 62.7325 44578 330.81 5270 311 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.1000 63.3250 62.9875 63.0850 16278 106.71 1692 97 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.4300 63.6600 63.3250 63.3825 20170 117.94 1860 93 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.8500 63.8500 63.8500 63.8500 17039 1.21 19 2 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.5200 64.6500 64.5200 64.6000 1116 4.32 67 4 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.3500 65.3500 64.8500 64.8500 548 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.9800 65.4000 64.9800 65.4000 831 5.88 90 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.