Oct 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 57,333.52 million rupees Open interest* : 777,221 Total Traded Quantity : 890,005 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.7300 84.7300 84.3325 84.4175 46558 3506.26 41482 6698 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.2000 85.2525 84.8800 84.9075 4547 332.56 3909 563 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.4700 85.5300 85.4650 85.5300 707 0.94 11 3 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.1000 86.0000 85.1000 86.0000 106 1.03 12 3 EURINR 27-Mar-14 86.0100 86.2400 86.0000 86.0000 165 0.26 3 3 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 98.6000 100.5500 98.6000 99.1000 18551 2868.15 28991 5874 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 99.5600 99.7900 99.3625 99.6275 3779 541.53 5439 802 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 100.0500 100.3000 99.9250 100.2750 157 1.40 14 14 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 100.2500 100.5000 100.2500 100.5000 35 0.20 2 2 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 101.0000 7 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 62.6200 62.9725 62.5900 62.9500 7202 939.77 14964 2870 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.0900 63.3675 62.9775 63.3500 557 36.32 575 115 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 63.9100 63.9100 63.9100 63.9100 2 0.13 2 2 USDINR 27-Nov-13 61.6200 61.8500 61.6125 61.8150 456925 44723.86 724308 41194 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.0750 62.2500 62.0175 62.2025 118011 3291.92 52969 2523 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.5000 62.6325 62.4250 62.5825 41775 482.61 7715 524 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.8825 62.9950 62.8325 62.9250 25544 332.73 5288 345 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.1850 63.3150 63.1450 63.2200 18779 169.31 2678 119 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.4775 63.6225 63.4275 63.5150 16588 79.13 1246 73 USDINR 28-May-14 63.7000 63.8000 63.6000 63.7975 11652 9.74 153 13 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.0975 64.0975 63.9325 64.0000 4553 15.51 242 16 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.7300 64.7300 64.7300 64.7300 1021 0.06 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)