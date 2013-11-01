Nov 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 63,814.85 million rupees Open interest* : 823,726 Total Traded Quantity : 987,048 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.3625 84.5500 83.9275 84.0550 50383 4027.17 47795 6708 EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.8000 85.9300 84.4500 84.5725 4882 131.86 1556 255 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.2500 85.4250 85.0000 85.0000 682 13.82 162 19 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 100.1000 100.1000 99.1300 99.3175 19069 2883.96 28950 6182 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 100.4300 100.4975 99.7500 99.9450 4236 333.35 3323 611 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 100.8350 100.9500 100.3500 100.4450 161 4.63 46 33 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 63.4475 63.6100 63.1225 63.2375 6930 1352.24 21313 3703 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.7000 63.9975 63.5425 63.6175 616 52.91 830 166 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.2400 63.0000 62.1000 62.1675 489618 49153.89 789790 43357 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.6350 62.8450 62.4800 62.5400 124842 3798.25 60652 2709 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.0925 63.1250 62.8325 62.9150 44833 930.90 14786 690 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.0000 63.4275 63.0000 63.2425 29710 688.40 10877 425 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.3100 63.8750 63.3100 63.5125 18339 416.40 6547 314 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.0000 64.0000 63.8800 63.8800 16645 19.03 298 25 USDINR 28-May-14 63.8200 64.3800 63.8200 64.3800 11652 0.26 4 4 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.2200 65.3025 65.2100 65.3025 1022 0.91 14 3 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.3600 65.7000 65.3500 65.7000 106 6.88 105 16 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)