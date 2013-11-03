Nov 3 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Sunday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 4,522.34 million rupees Open interest* : 821,253 Total Traded Quantity : 70,984 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27/11/2013 84.4625 84.4625 83.7600 83.9150 51533 195.48 2328 535 EURINR 27/12/2013 84.6800 84.6800 84.3000 84.4125 4840 14.45 171 49 GBPINR 27/11/2013 99.5000 99.5475 99.1300 99.1900 19146 56.56 570 206 GBPINR 27/12/2013 100.0000 100.0000 99.7025 99.7775 4301 14.96 150 37 JPYINR 27/11/2013 63.0075 63.4275 63.0075 63.3525 6835 89.18 1409 301 JPYINR 27/12/2013 63.7200 63.7200 63.5025 63.6350 611 10.62 167 44 USDINR 27/11/2013 62.4200 62.5800 62.4200 62.5125 503572 3619.18 57911 4480 USDINR 27/12/2013 62.8025 62.9500 62.8025 62.8925 127453 326.00 5185 411 USDINR 29/01/2014 63.2700 63.2800 63.1850 63.2075 44266 114.21 1807 76 USDINR 26/02/2014 63.5025 63.6000 63.5000 63.5525 28700 80.81 1272 29 USDINR 27/03/2014 63.8475 63.8475 63.8000 63.8000 18344 0.64 10 2 USDINR 28/05/2014 63.2000 64.9500 63.2000 64.4625 11652 0.26 4 4 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)