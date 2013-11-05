Nov 5 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 47,720.28 million rupees Open interest* : 862,331 Total Traded Quantity : 741,774 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.0925 84.1300 83.5625 83.6775 52254 2254.98 26921 4456 EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.5800 84.5800 84.1000 84.1875 4869 80.06 950 181 EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.8000 84.8600 84.5350 84.5350 683 3.90 46 8 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 99.3750 99.6250 98.9725 99.5350 19688 2601.65 26190 5062 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 99.9200 100.2000 99.5800 100.1075 4417 60.04 601 223 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 100.3300 100.7000 100.1300 100.6600 167 3.01 30 25 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 100.5500 100.5500 100.5500 100.5500 34 0.30 3 2 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 63.2150 63.3150 62.9925 63.0825 7413 905.43 14341 2476 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 63.6550 63.6550 63.4150 63.4675 648 4.06 64 34 USDINR 27-Nov-13 62.4750 62.4750 61.9450 62.0275 511843 38271.99 616282 33847 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.8400 62.8400 62.3550 62.4325 131433 2243.95 35900 1612 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.0200 63.0200 62.7250 62.7875 44818 697.64 11094 417 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.4225 63.4225 63.0850 63.1425 31016 330.35 5218 277 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.5650 63.6125 63.3850 63.4150 19130 194.61 3063 190 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.9000 63.9000 63.7675 63.7800 17163 67.28 1055 51 USDINR 28-May-14 64.4500 64.4500 63.9975 64.0700 11652 0.51 8 6 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.9975 64.9975 64.0550 64.1500 4553 0.45 7 7 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.4000 65.4000 65.4000 65.4000 550 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)