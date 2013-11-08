Nov 8 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 63,744.72 million rupees Open interest* : 917,307 Total Traded Quantity : 981,336 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Nov-13 84.5400 84.7375 84.2800 84.6300 51036 2754.93 32607 5547 EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.0300 85.2575 84.8100 85.0875 6417 116.59 1371 281 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.5000 85.5300 85.3000 85.5000 813 5.30 62 18 GBPINR 27-Nov-13 101.2825 101.4800 101.1025 101.3250 30893 2836.68 28002 5494 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.9500 102.0800 101.7500 101.9225 4656 145.77 1430 366 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.4500 102.6000 102.2000 102.4000 385 6.46 63 23 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 35 1.55 15 2 JPYINR 27-Nov-13 64.0800 64.2950 64.0525 64.1950 7326 1230.10 19169 3281 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 64.5125 64.6500 64.4475 64.5975 543 11.68 181 82 USDINR 27-Nov-13 63.0650 63.1475 62.8925 63.0250 496276 53002.52 841255 46360 USDINR 27-Dec-13 63.3700 63.5500 63.3100 63.4375 186661 2902.32 45768 2075 USDINR 29-Jan-14 63.7500 63.9200 63.7000 63.8550 48101 470.71 7378 349 USDINR 26-Feb-14 64.1000 64.2600 64.0325 64.2050 35003 164.04 2557 138 USDINR 27-Mar-14 64.3525 64.5525 64.3150 64.4425 19535 63.93 992 72 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.7100 64.8600 64.6200 64.8600 17248 9.52 147 8 USDINR 28-May-14 65.0700 65.1800 65.0700 65.1800 11817 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Oct-14 66.7000 66.8000 66.4000 66.8000 562 22.49 337 46 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)