Dec 9 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 82,886.42 million rupees Open interest* : 883,954 Total Traded Quantity : 1,284,771 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.8000 84.8000 83.6925 84.0075 48199 6202.63 73823 8451 EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.5000 84.7400 84.2350 84.5875 10847 897.97 10611 767 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.0425 85.2375 85.0200 85.0425 411 9.35 110 18 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 100.0800 100.4500 99.7700 100.3450 29585 5329.53 53154 7602 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 100.5750 101.1300 100.5750 101.0000 4307 318.78 3160 441 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 101.3200 101.7500 101.3200 101.5925 176 7.92 78 31 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 102.2000 102.2000 102.2000 102.2000 114 1.53 15 1 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 59.4400 59.6650 59.3225 59.4450 10702 1276.72 21451 3422 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.8225 60.0700 59.8225 59.8750 788 47.74 796 169 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.1450 61.4400 61.0400 61.2575 540777 63539.98 1036782 49639 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.7850 61.8600 61.4775 61.6900 106551 3828.29 62028 3116 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.0075 62.2875 61.9825 62.1150 45934 539.75 8686 496 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.9000 63.0000 62.2275 62.5200 29636 367.80 5882 291 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.4000 63.4000 62.5000 62.9425 31011 224.03 3561 199 USDINR 28-May-14 63.3400 63.5000 63.2400 63.2975 13342 92.17 1456 88 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.7000 63.7500 63.5975 63.6000 5213 198.10 3114 73 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.1300 64.3750 63.9500 64.0100 1103 1.54 24 12 USDINR 27-Aug-14 64.4000 64.4500 64.2100 64.2425 2011 2.19 34 15 USDINR 26-Sep-14 64.7000 64.7000 64.6400 64.6400 1326 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.0000 65.0000 64.8000 64.8000 1419 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Nov-14 66.0000 66.0000 65.3000 65.3000 502 0.13 2 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)