Dec 10 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 69,962.51 million rupees Open interest* : 867,156 Total Traded Quantity : 1,090,489 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.0950 84.6200 84.0950 84.2350 46666 4491.17 53213 7657 EURINR 29-Jan-14 84.7700 85.2275 84.7700 84.8350 12438 330.06 3883 410 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.5000 85.7500 85.3000 85.3375 428 7.87 92 28 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 100.5400 101.2600 100.5400 100.8925 29531 4093.73 40546 7414 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.2550 101.9425 101.2550 101.5875 4853 232.38 2287 370 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 100.1000 102.5000 100.1000 102.2350 179 2.96 29 29 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 102.7500 102.7500 102.7500 102.7500 114 1.03 10 1 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 59.2450 59.6800 59.2250 59.5150 9968 1210.95 20344 3451 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.8000 60.1000 59.7800 59.9275 752 22.20 370 97 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 60.4075 60.4075 60.3250 60.3250 60 0.18 3 3 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.1500 61.5500 61.1100 61.3050 524244 56317.36 917217 48071 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.5975 61.9550 61.5875 61.7400 111555 2651.75 42900 2431 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.0175 62.3950 62.0175 62.1600 46584 308.08 4948 381 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.5500 62.7800 62.5500 62.5750 29483 159.64 2547 171 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.0000 63.2000 62.9775 62.9975 31205 43.48 689 63 USDINR 28-May-14 63.4600 63.5300 63.3400 63.3400 13414 71.84 1132 57 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.7600 63.8100 63.7100 63.7100 5171 16.51 259 23 USDINR 26-Nov-14 65.5000 65.6000 65.3975 65.3975 511 1.31 20 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)