Dec 11 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 56,605.31 million rupees Open interest* : 842,467 Total Traded Quantity : 885,312 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.3900 84.7750 84.3900 84.6150 45917 2502.30 29569 5752 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.0850 85.3650 85.0850 85.2250 12380 202.54 2377 414 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.8000 85.9000 85.6225 85.7450 477 5.92 69 32 EURINR 27-Mar-14 86.5000 86.5000 86.5000 86.5000 193 0.17 2 2 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 100.9225 101.2875 100.7100 100.7575 29425 3355.21 33215 6901 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.4800 102.0000 101.4375 101.4800 4801 229.88 2259 550 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.4500 102.6000 102.1000 102.1200 181 4.91 48 28 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 102.7525 102.7525 102.7500 102.7500 119 0.62 6 2 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 59.7450 60.1400 59.7450 60.0375 9756 1109.30 18492 3847 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 60.3600 60.5600 60.2725 60.4450 737 37.87 627 228 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 60.9500 60.9500 60.9500 60.9500 60 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.3500 61.6150 61.3500 61.4775 495580 46511.40 756067 39679 USDINR 29-Jan-14 61.8125 62.0375 61.8000 61.8900 112035 2046.79 33045 1952 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.2400 62.4700 62.2400 62.3350 45989 280.72 4501 310 USDINR 27-Mar-14 62.7800 62.8500 62.7175 62.7525 30692 125.79 2004 105 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.2000 63.3000 63.1600 63.2025 32111 146.20 2313 115 USDINR 28-May-14 63.6125 63.6200 63.5325 63.6125 13723 41.52 653 32 USDINR 26-Jun-14 63.7525 63.9900 63.7525 63.9900 5177 0.83 13 3 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.2500 64.2500 64.2500 64.2500 1103 1.61 25 1 USDINR 27-Aug-14 64.5500 64.6000 64.5500 64.6000 2011 1.68 26 2 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)