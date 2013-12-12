Dec 12 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 67,681.36 million rupees Open interest* : 849,571 Total Traded Quantity : 1,050,879 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.9750 85.4500 84.9750 85.3325 45547 3759.66 44125 7101 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.7825 86.0250 85.6300 85.9450 12661 172.38 2008 530 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.4500 86.5700 86.1800 86.5150 555 10.28 119 47 EURINR 27-Mar-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 86.5000 192 0.09 1 1 EURINR 28-Apr-14 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 82 0.44 5 1 EURINR 28-May-14 87.5000 87.5000 87.5000 87.5000 87 0.44 5 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 100.6850 101.7700 100.6850 101.6200 27699 4026.22 39746 9228 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.7500 102.4500 101.7200 102.3575 4754 154.55 1515 441 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.5000 103.0500 102.4000 102.9700 206 5.03 49 44 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.0000 103.4000 103.0000 103.4000 120 0.83 8 3 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.5000 103.9500 103.5000 103.9500 31 0.52 5 5 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 60.2875 60.4225 59.9600 60.3325 8705 1446.94 24036 5051 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 60.7000 60.8100 60.3800 60.7075 1669 91.77 1514 405 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 61.0075 61.1525 60.7000 61.1525 82 3.29 54 11 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.7625 62.0700 61.6125 61.9875 499496 54344.45 878976 52865 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.1675 62.4900 62.0375 62.4000 118710 2803.14 45029 3013 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.6475 62.9100 62.4900 62.8450 46831 539.36 8603 588 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.0625 63.3150 62.9000 63.2525 30958 191.67 3034 164 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.5050 63.7500 63.3925 63.6650 31744 103.18 1623 91 USDINR 28-May-14 63.9050 64.1300 63.7300 64.0600 13703 22.53 353 19 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.2000 64.3950 64.1025 64.3550 5218 2.76 43 7 USDINR 26-Nov-14 66.0000 66.2000 66.0000 66.1750 521 1.85 28 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)