Dec 16 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 74,706.98 million rupees Open interest* : 900,755 Total Traded Quantity : 1,147,994 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.6700 85.8100 85.1950 85.2875 50311 4925.39 57604 9276 EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.2750 86.3750 85.7875 85.8675 13432 134.39 1562 456 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.8200 86.8500 86.4600 86.4600 596 6.50 75 20 EURINR 27-Mar-14 87.2500 87.2500 87.2500 87.2500 193 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.5250 101.7025 100.7975 101.0225 30418 4858.89 47968 9299 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.2750 102.3900 101.5125 101.6925 4869 207.19 2031 484 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.0175 103.0925 102.2700 102.3400 400 5.95 58 43 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.0000 103.0000 102.9000 102.9300 122 1.03 10 4 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 103.0000 31 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 60.5800 60.7475 60.0600 60.1125 8756 1517.11 25095 5524 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 60.9875 62.0600 60.4200 60.4700 2091 86.77 1428 266 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 61.2975 61.2975 60.9200 60.9200 82 0.18 3 3 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.3500 62.4000 61.8525 61.9200 520944 58332.11 938429 52021 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.7325 62.8050 62.2575 62.3275 132104 3287.14 52557 2897 USDINR 26-Feb-14 63.1975 63.2325 62.7025 62.7450 49756 405.09 6431 413 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.5750 63.6200 63.1300 63.1600 34542 423.15 6677 243 USDINR 28-Apr-14 64.0525 64.0525 63.5750 63.6175 31819 180.04 2826 188 USDINR 28-May-14 64.2200 64.2300 63.9700 64.0175 15784 331.00 5164 270 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.5400 64.9850 64.5400 64.7925 1144 1.30 20 6 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.2000 65.2000 64.9025 64.9025 1942 0.26 4 3 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.7025 65.9000 65.7000 65.9000 1419 3.29 50 5 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)