Dec 17 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 65,938.15 million rupees Open interest* : 896,788 Total Traded Quantity : 1,012,019 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.6900 85.6900 85.1750 85.4400 51201 3118.69 36509 6341 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.8500 86.1325 85.8475 86.0000 16012 341.66 3974 442 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.5000 86.6500 86.4500 86.6000 599 4.33 50 11 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.1700 101.4425 100.9250 101.1800 32312 4977.60 49185 7620 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.8000 102.1100 101.6925 101.8675 8380 634.57 6233 541 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.5000 102.7500 102.3500 102.5150 351 11.08 108 46 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.2500 103.2500 103.0000 103.0000 123 1.44 14 6 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.5000 103.7500 103.2525 103.2525 34 0.31 3 3 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 60.1075 60.3800 60.1075 60.3400 8067 992.97 16469 3049 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 60.5500 60.7500 60.5425 60.6900 2595 75.96 1252 155 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 60.8075 60.9225 60.8075 60.9225 84 0.18 3 3 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.9000 62.1725 61.8550 62.1000 487320 50806.74 818775 45197 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.3100 62.5650 62.2975 62.4950 145475 4042.71 64723 3129 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.7675 63.0000 62.7675 62.9350 48701 516.05 8203 467 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.2225 63.4000 63.2200 63.3300 35320 254.20 4015 197 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.6825 63.8350 63.6825 63.8000 32848 147.65 2316 123 USDINR 28-May-14 64.1300 64.2200 64.0800 64.1925 15774 10.65 166 15 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.4300 64.6000 64.4300 64.6000 5238 0.19 3 3 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.5600 65.1300 64.5600 64.8100 1144 0.45 7 5 USDINR 27-Aug-14 65.0000 65.0000 65.0000 65.0000 1942 0.07 1 1 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.7000 65.7000 65.3000 65.3000 1328 0.20 3 3 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.6500 65.6500 65.2825 65.2825 1418 0.26 4 3 USDINR 26-Nov-14 66.1000 66.2000 66.1000 66.1500 522 0.20 3 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.