Dec 23 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 61,364.25 million rupees Open interest* : 866,415 Total Traded Quantity : 950,616 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.0000 85.0000 84.6275 84.8350 41580 2862.50 33758 5686 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.3900 85.5200 85.1900 85.3900 20027 777.01 9104 902 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.9500 86.0000 85.7750 85.9075 804 18.89 220 35 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.5700 101.5825 101.1425 101.3850 19134 3063.87 30225 6360 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.1200 102.1800 101.8200 102.0325 9501 501.41 4915 874 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.8000 102.8000 102.4975 102.6900 717 35.60 347 83 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.0000 103.2000 103.0000 103.2000 156 0.52 5 5 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 103.8000 103.8000 103.6000 103.6000 36 0.31 3 3 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 59.7475 59.8000 59.5600 59.7475 9545 827.56 13867 2823 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 60.0500 60.1700 59.9700 60.1400 2041 52.21 869 178 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 60.2150 60.5550 60.2150 60.5125 67 2.12 35 10 USDINR 27-Dec-13 62.1950 62.2125 61.8900 62.0225 383973 44464.20 717067 39951 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.5500 62.5950 62.2700 62.4050 228247 7731.33 123895 7240 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.9500 62.9500 62.6975 62.8250 56063 761.18 12115 750 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.3000 63.3375 63.1100 63.2250 37735 202.99 3211 198 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.7300 63.7500 63.5400 63.6625 32986 43.53 684 64 USDINR 28-May-14 64.1850 64.1850 63.9500 64.0350 16416 16.51 258 21 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.5425 64.5425 64.3000 64.3000 5252 0.26 4 4 USDINR 29-Oct-14 66.1300 66.1300 65.3750 65.3750 1419 0.13 2 2 USDINR 26-Nov-14 65.9500 66.1000 65.9500 66.1000 716 2.11 32 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)