Dec 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 51,913.66 million rupees Open interest* : 852,726 Total Traded Quantity : 802,575 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.7800 84.7900 84.5300 84.6275 36286 2389.21 28215 5110 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.2500 85.3500 85.1100 85.1975 25868 967.85 11355 1154 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.9000 85.9125 85.6700 85.8075 812 14.15 165 41 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.3400 101.3400 101.0450 101.2075 14823 2574.23 25441 5495 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.6525 101.9500 101.6525 101.8600 11673 695.24 6827 1233 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.4000 102.6000 102.3750 102.5475 688 14.86 145 43 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.0025 103.0025 103.0025 103.0025 157 0.10 1 1 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 59.4700 59.5200 59.3025 59.3750 9690 954.82 16070 3490 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.8000 60.7600 59.6700 59.8025 2430 241.23 4034 1052 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.9000 61.9950 61.8200 61.8925 320693 33722.17 544623 32070 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.2500 62.3950 62.2200 62.2825 269193 9071.26 145574 7244 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.7225 62.7875 62.6275 62.6800 57986 591.61 9433 647 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.1125 63.1600 63.0300 63.0975 40674 435.08 6896 277 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.5200 63.5800 63.4600 63.5300 33707 143.91 2265 144 USDINR 28-May-14 63.9000 63.9400 63.9000 63.8325 16756 79.32 1241 95 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.2500 64.2500 64.2000 64.2500 5458 18.05 281 12 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 1143 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Aug-14 64.8000 65.5000 64.7050 64.7225 1942 0.32 5 5 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.1000 65.1000 65.0025 65.0025 1328 0.13 2 2 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.5500 65.5500 65.5500 65.5500 1419 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)