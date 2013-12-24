Dec 24 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National
Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Summary:
Total Traded Value : 51,913.66 million rupees
Open interest* : 852,726
Total Traded Quantity : 802,575
Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of
Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades
---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------
EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.7800 84.7900 84.5300 84.6275 36286 2389.21 28215 5110
EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.2500 85.3500 85.1100 85.1975 25868 967.85 11355 1154
EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.9000 85.9125 85.6700 85.8075 812 14.15 165 41
GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.3400 101.3400 101.0450 101.2075 14823 2574.23 25441 5495
GBPINR 29-Jan-14 101.6525 101.9500 101.6525 101.8600 11673 695.24 6827 1233
GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.4000 102.6000 102.3750 102.5475 688 14.86 145 43
GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.0025 103.0025 103.0025 103.0025 157 0.10 1 1
JPYINR 27-Dec-13 59.4700 59.5200 59.3025 59.3750 9690 954.82 16070 3490
JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.8000 60.7600 59.6700 59.8025 2430 241.23 4034 1052
USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.9000 61.9950 61.8200 61.8925 320693 33722.17 544623 32070
USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.2500 62.3950 62.2200 62.2825 269193 9071.26 145574 7244
USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.7225 62.7875 62.6275 62.6800 57986 591.61 9433 647
USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.1125 63.1600 63.0300 63.0975 40674 435.08 6896 277
USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.5200 63.5800 63.4600 63.5300 33707 143.91 2265 144
USDINR 28-May-14 63.9000 63.9400 63.9000 63.8325 16756 79.32 1241 95
USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.2500 64.2500 64.2000 64.2500 5458 18.05 281 12
USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 64.4000 1143 0.06 1 1
USDINR 27-Aug-14 64.8000 65.5000 64.7050 64.7225 1942 0.32 5 5
USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.1000 65.1000 65.0025 65.0025 1328 0.13 2 2
USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.5500 65.5500 65.5500 65.5500 1419 0.07 1 1
# in million rupees
* Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours.
Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month.
SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India
