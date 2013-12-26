Dec 26 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Thursday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 74,881.88 million rupees Open interest* : 867,041 Total Traded Quantity : 1,154,205 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 84.7400 85.0900 84.6175 85.0150 22795 3153.24 37152 5244 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.1950 85.6475 85.1950 85.5625 35328 1827.30 21397 2648 EURINR 26-Feb-14 85.3000 86.1500 85.3000 86.1225 1481 95.74 1114 148 EURINR 27-Mar-14 86.6000 86.6000 86.6000 86.6000 193 0.17 2 1 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.2900 101.7675 101.1725 101.6975 9183 2789.76 27461 4765 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.0400 102.4600 101.8750 102.3050 17845 1889.89 18487 2785 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 102.5500 103.0800 102.5500 102.8700 1137 55.12 536 157 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.5000 103.5000 103.2500 103.2500 161 0.83 8 8 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.0000 104.0000 103.1000 103.1000 37 0.21 2 2 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 59.3400 59.3925 57.6000 59.2925 6127 1181.74 19948 3845 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.7300 59.8425 59.4100 59.7275 4646 429.92 7208 1472 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 59.3000 60.3000 59.3000 60.0700 96 2.17 36 10 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 60.1000 60.1225 60.1000 60.1225 1 0.12 2 2 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.8000 62.1500 61.7850 62.0925 247192 45528.51 733992 33793 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.2000 62.5525 62.1725 62.4875 350528 15936.45 255276 12037 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.6900 62.9400 62.6700 62.8750 69330 1529.36 24338 1218 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.0575 63.3175 63.0575 63.2475 41535 162.36 2568 181 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.5150 63.7350 63.5150 63.6750 34326 156.25 2455 136 USDINR 28-May-14 63.9525 64.1000 63.9500 64.0450 17287 62.94 983 66 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.3000 64.4100 64.3000 64.3700 5931 78.24 1216 48 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.3625 64.6500 64.3625 64.6500 1146 0.26 4 4 USDINR 26-Nov-14 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 66.0000 736 1.32 20 3 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)