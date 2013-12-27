Dec 27 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 105,892.9 million rupees Open interest* : 894,908 Total Traded Quantity : 1,617,897 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 27-Dec-13 85.0500 85.3475 85.0225 85.2875 7959 3144.69 36878 3614 EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.3400 86.2000 85.2500 86.1000 51506 5827.32 67859 8162 EURINR 26-Feb-14 86.3400 86.7250 86.2000 86.6625 2450 186.24 2155 326 EURINR 27-Mar-14 86.6000 87.1225 86.6000 87.1100 199 2.34 27 8 GBPINR 27-Dec-13 101.7950 102.1400 101.7950 102.0675 3193 1809.65 17731 2556 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.4000 102.9500 102.4000 102.8475 26662 4572.08 44528 7531 GBPINR 26-Feb-14 103.1575 103.5700 103.0425 103.4650 2721 279.22 2703 387 GBPINR 27-Mar-14 103.8500 104.1000 103.6125 104.0250 197 4.68 45 28 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.4400 104.5500 104.4400 104.5500 46 0.94 9 5 JPYINR 27-Dec-13 59.2500 59.3400 59.1675 59.2175 2642 483.18 8154 1292 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.6000 59.7550 59.4600 59.5275 7610 1006.03 16879 3061 JPYINR 26-Feb-14 60.1500 60.2725 59.8700 59.9025 145 6.60 110 48 JPYINR 27-Mar-14 60.2525 60.2525 60.2525 60.2525 1 0.06 1 1 USDINR 27-Dec-13 61.9950 62.1450 61.9000 62.0625 115514 27598.88 444602 15724 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.4000 62.5475 62.2500 62.3425 475486 54871.31 879444 47144 USDINR 26-Feb-14 62.7000 62.9775 62.6600 62.7475 83856 3876.55 61729 2600 USDINR 27-Mar-14 63.2600 63.2875 63.0350 63.1700 44796 1290.80 20438 770 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.6400 63.7000 63.4700 63.6025 36239 460.74 7247 340 USDINR 28-May-14 64.0300 64.0600 63.8400 63.9900 20673 386.63 6049 248 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.4100 64.4100 64.1025 64.3325 6181 52.21 812 50 USDINR 29-Jul-14 64.7000 64.7950 64.6500 64.7000 1144 0.32 5 5 USDINR 27-Aug-14 64.9000 65.1500 64.7000 65.0000 1942 0.52 8 5 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.2000 65.3500 65.2000 65.2800 1328 0.39 6 4 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.5000 65.7000 65.4000 65.4500 1419 0.85 13 4 USDINR 26-Nov-14 66.0000 66.2000 66.0000 66.2000 999 30.74 465 30 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)