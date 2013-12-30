Dec 30 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Monday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 58,324.16 million rupees Open interest* : 785,531 Total Traded Quantity : 880,733 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 86.0800 86.0800 85.6000 85.6875 48236 4705.60 54873 9356 EURINR 25-Feb-14 86.6000 87.9975 86.1600 86.2050 2660 267.45 3098 510 EURINR 26-Mar-14 87.0000 87.0000 86.8975 86.9100 209 5.91 68 18 EURINR 28-Apr-14 0.0000 0.0000 0.0000 87.4800 82 4.37 50 5 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.7875 103.0425 102.4100 102.5600 32293 4938.61 48069 9655 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.3000 103.6700 103.0575 103.1675 2783 191.37 1851 488 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.8000 104.2500 103.7500 103.8650 515 64.18 617 106 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.7000 105.0000 104.4000 104.5500 450 48.81 466 54 GBPINR 28-May-14 104.6500 105.3000 104.6500 105.3000 4 0.42 4 4 GBPINR 29-Oct-14 108.6000 108.6000 108.6000 108.6000 1 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 60.7500 60.7500 59.0200 59.2750 9093 1074.74 18121 3339 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 59.6675 59.7550 59.6000 59.6700 250 80.82 1354 177 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.3875 62.5225 62.2100 62.2550 486882 45231.52 725043 40103 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.7500 62.9325 62.6250 62.6725 88631 1102.43 17558 1311 USDINR 26-Mar-14 63.1800 63.3475 63.0625 63.0900 46866 340.69 5388 359 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.5875 63.7800 63.5300 63.5575 36445 100.06 1572 129 USDINR 28-May-14 64.0400 64.1500 63.9900 63.9575 20413 71.46 1116 102 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.4000 64.4650 64.3650 64.3700 6636 91.98 1428 106 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.9000 64.9000 64.7500 64.7500 1139 2.98 46 5 USDINR 26-Aug-14 65.0000 65.0800 65.0000 65.0800 1943 0.65 10 6 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)