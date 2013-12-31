Dec 31 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 42,829.12 million rupees Open interest* : 816,706 Total Traded Quantity : 640,247 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.7000 85.8675 85.4500 85.5475 48813 4481.61 52328 8867 EURINR 25-Feb-14 86.3900 86.4000 86.0025 86.0925 2499 191.48 2222 430 EURINR 26-Mar-14 86.8500 86.9500 86.6000 86.7000 326 15.62 180 31 EURINR 28-Apr-14 87.3000 87.3000 87.3000 87.3000 82 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.7025 102.8000 102.4200 102.6700 33431 4318.33 42078 8688 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.1625 103.4575 103.1000 103.3200 2906 147.17 1425 365 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 103.8000 104.0575 103.8000 103.9925 474 42.53 409 70 GBPINR 28-Apr-14 104.5000 104.6000 104.5000 104.6000 488 4.71 45 6 GBPINR 28-May-14 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 105.0000 5 0.11 1 1 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.4800 59.4800 59.1275 59.2275 9265 1252.41 21136 3898 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 59.7150 59.7975 59.5300 59.6175 269 11.99 201 61 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.2000 62.2600 62.0875 62.1550 505766 30194.06 485630 30761 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.5950 62.6625 62.5075 62.5700 97101 1794.80 28676 1713 USDINR 26-Mar-14 63.0000 63.0900 62.9400 62.9950 45802 247.00 3920 239 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.5000 63.5425 63.4000 63.4275 36423 52.94 834 72 USDINR 28-May-14 63.8800 63.9400 63.7900 63.8150 20533 58.41 915 63 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.3425 64.3425 64.1850 64.1850 6688 10.92 170 29 USDINR 28-Jul-14 64.6200 64.6200 64.5975 64.5975 1144 0.45 7 3 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.9100 65.2400 64.8000 64.9500 1943 1.23 19 7 USDINR 26-Sep-14 65.2000 65.6000 64.9900 64.9900 1328 2.81 43 9 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.5500 65.5500 65.4000 65.4000 1419 0.39 6 2 USDINR 29-Dec-14 66.1000 66.1000 66.1000 66.1000 1 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)