Jan 1 (Reuters) -The following are details of trades in currency futures on the National Stock Exchange on Wednesday. Summary: Total Traded Value : 31,683.02 million rupees Open interest* : 785,836 Total Traded Quantity : 492,731 Symbol Expiry Open High Low Close Open Traded Traded No. of Date Interest* Value# Qty Trades ---------------------------------------------- -------- -------- ------- ------ EURINR 29-Jan-14 85.5000 85.6500 85.4000 85.6125 49908 1390.02 16250 3532 EURINR 25-Feb-14 86.0900 86.1875 85.9500 86.1500 2560 25.82 300 95 EURINR 26-Mar-14 86.5500 86.6450 86.5500 86.6450 328 0.26 3 3 EURINR 28-Apr-14 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 87.0000 82 0.09 1 1 EURINR 28-May-14 87.5000 87.5000 87.5000 87.5000 89 0.18 2 2 EURINR 29-Dec-14 89.5100 89.5100 89.5100 89.5100 1 0.09 1 1 GBPINR 29-Jan-14 102.9000 102.9500 102.6725 102.8850 34637 1560.81 15174 3168 GBPINR 25-Feb-14 103.4275 103.5700 103.3300 103.5100 3052 39.23 379 139 GBPINR 26-Mar-14 104.0500 104.2000 103.9450 104.1500 488 1.98 19 14 JPYINR 29-Jan-14 59.1750 59.3125 58.9175 59.0850 8964 757.03 12811 3312 JPYINR 25-Feb-14 59.5475 59.6500 59.3025 59.4775 1005 62.42 1050 302 JPYINR 26-Mar-14 59.9400 59.9400 59.9400 59.9400 2 0.06 1 1 USDINR 29-Jan-14 62.2050 62.4700 62.1625 62.2275 472953 26287.42 421957 29609 USDINR 25-Feb-14 62.6225 62.8875 62.5575 62.6250 98991 1212.56 19332 1768 USDINR 26-Mar-14 63.0350 63.2950 62.9925 63.0450 45605 248.15 3930 315 USDINR 28-Apr-14 63.4400 63.7325 63.4400 63.4900 36493 67.63 1064 89 USDINR 28-May-14 64.0000 64.1225 63.9000 63.9000 20634 25.92 405 38 USDINR 26-Jun-14 64.4300 64.4600 64.2600 64.2600 6680 1.35 21 8 USDINR 26-Aug-14 64.6100 65.2500 64.6100 64.9850 1943 1.88 29 5 USDINR 29-Oct-14 65.2700 65.2700 65.2700 65.2700 1419 0.07 1 1 USDINR 29-Dec-14 66.1000 66.1000 66.1000 66.1000 2 0.07 1 1 # in million rupees * Open interest as available in the trading system at the end of trading hours. Expiry Date: Two working days prior to the last business day of the expiry month. SOURCE: National Stock Exchange of India SPEED GUIDE : RICs Chain : <0#NSI-CURFUT> CONTRACT SPECIFICATIONS : INDICATIVE INR FORWARDS (OUTRIGHTS), INR NDF, NSE, USE & MCX INR CURRENCY FUTURES : (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 /3317 7222 :E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)